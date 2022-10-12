KEARNEY — The Bulldogs hosted their annual cross country invitational on Saturday, Oct. 8, and Kearney's girls won the meet for the first time since 2013 (This meet did not take place from 2014 to 2019 due to scheduling conflicts).
It was a gorgeous morning filled with fast times for the Bulldogs in Jesse James Park.
The girls team brought home the victory with 40 points. St. Teresa’s Academy came in second with 55 points. The lead runner for Kearney was sophomore Alex Kinstler. She finished in second place with a time of 18:57, only 2 seconds behind the top runner from St. Teresa’s.
It was an incredible race for Kinstler, who stayed neck and neck with the top runner throughout the morning.
Following Kinstler was senior Abby Elam. She ended in eighth place with a time of 20:15. Freshman Abigail McQuillen was the third runner for the Bulldogs. She crossed the finish line in 12th place running a time of 20:32. Gracie Bomar and Liela Murphy finished back-to-back as they secured 14th and 15th place in the race. Bomar crossed the finish line in 20:55 and Murphy came in at 21:02.
The last two runners for the Bulldogs were Heidi Adams and Olivia Brock. Adams finished in 17th and Brock in 18th place to round out the team for the first-place Kearney Bulldogs.
On the boys side, Kearney earned 10th place with 278 points out of the 24 teams. Leading the way for Kearney was senior Kyler Chappell. He ended in 42nd place with a time of 18:12. Bradly Barton was next with a 56th-place finish in a time of 18:46. Max Morehouse followed in 58th place. Cameron Daniel came in in 64th and Rylee Johnson crossed the finish line in 69th place. Carter Smith was the final runner for the Bulldogs as he ended in 88th place.
Kearney will be back in action on Thursday, Oct. 13. They will head to Staley for the Cross Country Conference Championship beginning at 4 p.m.
