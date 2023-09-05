Kearney girls win Tim Nixon Invitational

LIBERTY — Kearney cross country traveled south for a short trip to Capitol Federal Sports Complex on Saturday, Sept. 2. The Bulldogs competed in the Tim Nixon Invitational hosted by Liberty and Liberty North. Kearney performed well as the girls team won the team title and the boys team finished in third place.
The girls team won the silver division with 47 points. Eudora also earned 47 points, but the Bulldogs won via tiebreaker, which came down to who had the fastest sixth-place finisher.
Kearney was led by Heidi Adams, who took sixth place with a time of 20:22.8. Alex Kinstler was right behind Adams as she finished in eighth place with a time of 20:45.8.
Olivia Brock, sophomore, earned 11th place and crossed the finish line in a time of 21:05.3. Jordin Vaughn finished in 17th place and Liela Murphy wrapped up the top five in 19th place. Daisy Burnam was the sixth runner and the runner that gave the Bulldogs the team title. She finished in 20th place. Wrapping up the top seven for Kearney was Gracie Bomar, who finished in 30th place.
Boys
The boys team took third place out of the 11 teams that competed in their division. Kearney ended with 112 points as Warrensburg won the title with 53 points. The Bulldogs were led by Rylee Johnson in 17th place. Johnson ended with a time of 18:15.8. Bradly Barton earned 24th place for the Bulldogs. Max Morehouse was right behind him in 25th place.
The top five for Kearney finished with Carter Smith and Isaac Smith taking 27th and 28th place. Seth Thomas earned 37th place and Alex Gustafson wrapped up the top seven with a 43rd place finish.
For their next meet, the Bulldogs will compete in the Ray-Pec Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 9.
