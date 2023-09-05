LIBERTY — Kearney cross country traveled south for a short trip to Capitol Federal Sports Complex on Saturday, Sept. 2. The Bulldogs competed in the Tim Nixon Invitational hosted by Liberty and Liberty North. Kearney performed well as the girls team won the team title and the boys team finished in third place.

Kearney girls win Tim Nixon Invitational

Kearney’s Heidi Adams races during the Tim Nixon Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 2.

The girls team won the silver division with 47 points. Eudora also earned 47 points, but the Bulldogs won via tiebreaker, which came down to who had the fastest sixth-place finisher.

Kearney’s Rylee Johnson during the Tim Nixon Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 2.

