KEARNEY — The Bulldogs hosted the Class 4 District 4 Championship on Saturday, Oct. 29. The race was held at Jesse James Park in Kearney. The Bulldogs showed their familiarity with the course as they qualified for this week’s state championship. The girls team won the district championship and the boys team finished in fourth place.
The girls team won the Class 4 District 4 Championship as they finished the meet with 35 points. Smithville came in second place with 57 points. The top five runners for Kearney all finished in the top 10. Abby Elam led the way for the team with a sixth-place finish. She finished in sixth place with a time of 20:49.
Heidi Adams followed in seventh place, two seconds behinds Elam. Abigail McQuillen ended the race in eighth place with a time of 21:24. In ninth place, Liela Murphy finished with a time of 21:32. Olivia Brock was the fifth runner for Kearney and she ended the race in 10th place overall. Gracie Bomar was the final runner for the Bulldogs to finish. She hit the finish line in 15th place. Top runner for Kearney, Alex Kinstler, could not finish the race due to an injury.
On the boys side, they finished in fourth place as a team with 125 points. The top four teams qualified for the state championship as the Bulldogs just squeezed into the field. Warrensburg ended with 131 points, six points off of the Bulldogs.
Kearney’s Kyler Chappell led the team on Saturday morning. He finished in 12th place overall with a time of 17:43. Bradly Barton was Kearney’s second runner, he needled in 24th place with a time of 18:47. Rylee Johnson earned 29th and Carter Smith finished in 30th place. Rounding out the team for the boys was Jackson Elsea in 35th place, Max Morehouse in 36th place and Cameron Daniel in 50th place.
The boys and girls of Kearney cross country will compete in the Class 4 State Championship in Columbia. The race will be held at Gans Creek Cross Country Course. The first race will begin at 11:15 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4.
