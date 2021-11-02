LEE’S SUMMIT— Kearney and Smithville made the trek south to Lee’s Summit North to compete in the Class 4 District 4 Championship on Saturday, Oct. 30. The top 4 teams and 30 individuals qualified for the state championship which will be held at Gans Creek in Columbia on Friday.
The most impressive performance from the cool morning was Kearney’s Alex Kinstler. The freshman dominated the course and the competition by winning the race with a time of 20:09. She bested Platte County’s Sisely Mitchell by three seconds, both girls were back and forth with each other the entire race.
“The gameplay was to stay at the front for as much as possible and then at the very end try to break away,” Kinstler said. “It was definitely a hard course and I couldn’t get as far away as much as I’d like to, but considering how muddy it was, it was still a really good race.”
It was a race that Kinstler ran with her teammate, Abby Elam for the first 3K before Kinsler and Mitchell broke away, but the time she had with her teammate helped tremendously.
“Abby helps me out so much,” Kinstler said. “Whenever I am able to run with her, it makes me feel better.”
Elam finished in third place to help the Bulldogs secure a trip to the state championship and win the district championship. Kearney finished with 33 points with Platte County in second place with 78 points.
Smithville’s top runner was Naomi Hunter who finished in fourth place overall. Hunter along with Bailey Cutler and Avery Bannwarth will race as individuals at the state championship. As a team, Smithville earned fifth place with 113 points.
On the boys side, Smithville and Kearney qualify as teams for the state championship. Smithville finished in second place with 39 points only two points off of the winner, Platte County. Kearney earned the fourth spot to send their team to Columbia.
Smithville’s top runner, Asa Kellner, looked strong throughout the race. He utilized his strength when running through muddy areas and short hills on the flat course. Kellner started slow around sixth place at the opening mile and then used his conditioning to get him to the bronze medal.
“It makes me feel like if I can keep going, nobody can pass me from behind,” Kellner said. “We are great a great team together. We encourage each other and run together on our long runs.”
Kearney utilized pack running to get them through to the State Championship. The Bulldogs were led by Jackson Elsea in 22nd place followed by Kyler Chappell in 25th place and Cody Adams in 28th place.
The Class 4 Boys and Girls State Championship will take place at Gans Creek in Columbia on Friday, Nov. 5. The boys will start at 9 a.m. with the girls to follow at 9:45 a.m.
