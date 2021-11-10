The Class 4 State Championship at Gans Creek provided an outstanding backdrop for great running from Kearney and Smithville Friday, Nov. 5.
Freshman Alex Kinstler was the top dog for Kearney as she finished in third place with a 18:36. Kinstler led the Bulldogs to third place as a team with 122 points as West Plains took the title with 59 points. Liela Murphy and Gracie Bomar also helped Kearney as the two girls finished in 68th and 79th place.
Smithville qualified three runners for the final race as Naomi Hunter got across the line with a 19:36 for 24th place. Smithville’s other runners, Avery Bannwarth and Bailey Cutler, finished in 103rd and 119th places, respectfully.
On the boys side, Smithville ended their season in 10th place as a team with 210 points. Kearney finished in 16th with 434 points.
Smithville’s Asa Kellner was the top runner for the Warriors with 16:36 and a 37th place finish. Kearney’s top runner was Cody Adams, who ran the course in 89th place and a time of 17:27.
