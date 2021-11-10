When preparing for a championship season, each athlete tries to perfect their speed. The best runners to do so are typically middle-distance track athletes, the runners that feast in the final lap of a 800-meter race or the last 200 meters of a mile.
The runner that benefited the most from cutting this mileage and getting his speed right was Liberty North’s Ethan Lee. The outstanding middle-distance runner was clinical in his performance for the Eagles during the Class 5 State Championship on Friday, Nov. 5.
Lee finished as state runner-up with a time of 14:59, breaking the 15 minute barrier.
“I knew what I was capable of all year long so I wasn’t super surprised there,” the standout athlete said. “Although, individually and team-wise we didn’t walk away with first, we competed and pushed ourselves to the best we could’ve that day.”
Liberty North finished in third as a team with 111 points as Kickapoo won the state championship with 77 points. Lee was helped by his teammate Sage Wilde, who followed behind Lee with a third-place finish in a time of 15:06.
The day after finishing in second, Lee decided on his next step as an athlete. Lee shared on social media he would be headed to University of Missouri to continue his running career.
“The people at Mizzou and their goals are what really appealed to me,” Lee said. “They have a vision and I wanted to be part of that and represent my home state.”
The future Tiger will prepare during the winter season for his final track season as a Liberty North athlete.
“I’m looking forward to repping the navy and gold one last time, doing my best to lead the team to their full potential and enjoy running fast as an Eagle one more time,” Lee said. “After I’m done with my senior season I will have achieved all my goals I set four years ago and I will walk out knowing I positively impacted the Liberty North cross country and track programs.”
Liberty North Girls
On the girls side for Liberty North, the Eagles finished in 12th place with 281 points as Aubrey Seltman led the way for the team. Seltman finished her season with a 19:41 and a 59th place.
Liberty girls
The Blue Jays finished in seventh in the girls race with 192 points. Grayce Kilkenny ended her season well as the top finisher in districts and at the state meet. Kilkenny ran a 19:15 for 33rd place in her final race of her career in a Liberty uniform.
Liberty boys
The boys for Liberty qualified two individuals in Myles Thornburg and Samuel Cleary. Thornburg ran a 15:56 for 25th place while Cleary was able to run a 16:14 for 38th place.
