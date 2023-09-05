LIBERTY — The Blue Jays are off and running and doing it well as the cross country season has begun. Liberty hosted the Tim Nixon Invitational at Capitol Federal Sports Complex on Saturday, Sept. 2. The boys team took the team title with 79 points, which was 21 points better than second-place Liberty North.
Leading the way for Liberty was senior Peyton Willbanks. He was with the top group for a majority of the race on the flat and fast course. Willbanks ended the race in third place with a time of 15:47.3 on the 5K course.
The Blue Jays also filed two of his teammates in the top 10. Connor Nicholson took fifth place with a 15:53.1 and Evan McWhorter ended in 10th with a 16:02.7. Todd Yeates took 27th for the Blue Jays and Colin McKenna ended in 36th. Jaeger Hicks rounded out the varsity squad with a 78th-place finish.
Girls
The girls team of Liberty took second place in the Tim Nixon Invitational. They scored 73 points, just seven points off Blue Springs South for the team title. The Liberty trio of Cambell Grosdidier, Ella Brown and Charlotte Timba all raced together for the length of the course. Grosdidier took eighth place with a 19:15.4. Brown earned 10th place and Timba was right behind in 11th place.
Freshman Lily Hurt was the fourth runner for Liberty in their home meet. She took 16th place and ended in a time of 19:37.5. Reagan Phillips rounded out the top five of the team with a 36th place. The final runner for the Blue Jays on the varsity team was Addyson Moffitt, who took 56th place.
The Blue Jays will be back in action in a twilight race at Olathe East on Saturday, Sept. 9. The race begins at 8:30 p.m.
