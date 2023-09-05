Liberty Cross Country

Liberty's Peyton Willbanks races during the Tim Nixon Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 2. 

LIBERTY — The Blue Jays are off and running and doing it well as the cross country season has begun. Liberty hosted the Tim Nixon Invitational at Capitol Federal Sports Complex on Saturday, Sept. 2. The boys team took the team title with 79 points, which was 21 points better than second-place Liberty North.

Leading the way for Liberty was senior Peyton Willbanks. He was with the top group for a majority of the race on the flat and fast course. Willbanks ended the race in third place with a time of 15:47.3 on the 5K course.

Liberty's Evan McWhorter races during the Tim Nixon Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 2. 
Liberty's Ella Brown, Charlotte Timba and Cambell Grosdidier race in the Tim Nixon Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 2. 

