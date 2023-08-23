LIBERTY — Despite hot and unwelcoming temperatures, Liberty cross country has been working hard in the preseason to hopefully fulfill their season-long goals. Liberty head coach Jordan English has been delighted with his team’s effort throughout the summer and dedication to offseason training.
“Both of our teams are coming off strong summers and we’ve had a good start to the season,” he said. “We have a good mixture of experienced upperclassmen and young runners. This means we have good leadership and a youthful team that are excited to work hard.”
On the boys side, Liberty will return five of their seven runners that competed in last year’s state championship. Peyton Willbanks is the top returning runner for Liberty. He finished in 13th place in the state championship as he earned podium status for being inside the top 25. Connor Nicholson, Todd Yeates, Jaeger Hicks and Evan McWhorter also return for Liberty.
The girls team lost one senior from last year’s squad as Britt Foust graduated. Foust is currently competing for Missouri State’s cross country team. For Liberty’s girls, the Blue Jays’ roster will include Ella Brown, a junior who was the fastest runner for the team in last year’s state championship. Liberty will also have Charlotte Timba, Cambell Grosdidier, Reagan Phillips and Milana Montuori returning this year. This group also represented the Blue Jays in last year’s state championship meet.
“A strength for both of our teams this year is that we have really good upperclassman leadership, especially our seniors,” English said. “This has led to a strong sense of belonging and a high level of trust across the team.”
The Blue Jays’ first meet of the season is hosted by Staley High School on Saturday, Aug. 26. Liberty will also be hosting their home meet, the Tim Nixon Invitational, at the Capital Federal Sports Complex on Saturday, Sept. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.