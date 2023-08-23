LIBERTY — Despite hot and unwelcoming temperatures, Liberty cross country has been working hard in the preseason to hopefully fulfill their season-long goals. Liberty head coach Jordan English has been delighted with his team’s effort throughout the summer and dedication to offseason training.

Liberty Cross Country

Liberty’s Peyton Willbanks returns for his final season with the Blue Jays.

“Both of our teams are coming off strong summers and we’ve had a good start to the season,” he said. “We have a good mixture of experienced upperclassmen and young runners. This means we have good leadership and a youthful team that are excited to work hard.”

Liberty Cross Country

Liberty’s Ella Brown was the top finisher for the Blue Jays in the 2022 state championship meet.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.