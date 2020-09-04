Liberty cross country put in miles during summer workouts

LIBERTY — The COVID-19 pandemic forced most people to spend more time indoors than they had any other summer in their lives.
Through all the quarantining and stay-at-home orders, the Blue Jays cross country team never let the new normal derail their progress. The Liberty runners took to the trails and tracks as 26 athletes across the boys and girls program logged more than 300 miles this summer.
“Our athletes have big individual and team goals,” Liberty cross country coach Jordan English said. “We are striving to be our best each day and see where that gets us through the season.”
Senior Kage Lenger earned the mileage leader for the boys at 630. Junior Sasha Hough’s 321 miles gave her the slight nod over sophomore Ellie Maynor with 319 and eight other girls that finished between 300 and 317.
Now the Blue Jays hope that work will pay off as the boys team sets out to win its fifth straight conference title just as it moves up to the Gold Division of the Greater Kansas City Suburban Conference, the first time Liberty has been in the highest enrollment division since 2014.
Liberty will have to replace its top runner from a season ago in Ryan Mata. The team still has a lot of experienced runners from its eighth-place finish last season as senior Brady Maher, junior Samuel Cleary and sophomore Myles Thornburg all return.
The Liberty girls are light on seniors but loaded with talent from a team that placed 12th at state last year. Junior Brooke Yeates, who also qualified for state as a freshman, will lead a group that includes sophomores Ellie Maynor, Sutton Richardson and Ella Lawrence.
