LIBERTY — Liberty boys and girls cross country teams took home first-place finishes at the Kris Solsberg Invite on Saturday, Sept. 19 at Lee’s Summit North High School.
Sutton Richardson led the way for the Blue Jays girls squad as she finished second with a time of 18:59.30 behind only Mya Trober of Blue Springs South.
Three Blue Jays packed together in the top 20 with sophomore Ellie Maynor (12), junior Sasha Hough (14) and junior Grayce Kilkenny (16) finished between 20:15.40 and 20:26.10. Ella Lawrence placed 24th as Liberty’s top five averaged 20:09 with a 1:44 split.
Sophomore Myles Thornburg turned in the best finish for the boys team as he placed fourth with a time of 16:30.00. Seniors Sam Savastino and Brady Maher were just three seconds back for their sixth- and seventh-place finishes.
Junior Samuel Cleary (11) and senior Kage Lenger (13) just barely missed the top 10 as the Blue Jays top five averaged times of 16:36 with only a 17 second gap between them.
LIBERTY NORTH
The Eagles boys finished in second place, as did their top runner junior Ethan Lee with a time of 16:22.60. Senior Sam Travis was just under seven seconds behind him for third place. Senior Justin King gave Liberty North another top 10 finish as his 16:34.30 time was good for eighth place.
Sophomores Jorge Perezruiz (15) and Grayson Tapp (19) gave the Eagles a top five with a 16:38 average and a 32 second split.
Freshman Aubrey Seltman topped the results for the girls team that finished in third place. She completed the race with a time of 19:48.50, good for fourth place.
Like their crosstown rival, three of the Eagles runners bunched together in the top 20. Sophomore Sydney Huxford placed 15th while senior Brooke Ware and sophomore Abigail Hedges took 18th and 19th.
Shelby Harris took 37th as the fifth-best runner for Liberty North. Those competitors earned an average time of 20:29 with a 1:19 split.
