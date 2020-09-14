Liberty cross country teams take 3rd at Ray-Pec Invitational

LIBERTY — Liberty boys and girls cross country teams both took third place in the 23-team field at the Raymore-Peculiar XC Invitational Saturday, Sept. 12 in Peculiar.
Sophomore Sutton Richardson had the highest individual finish for the Blue Jays, finishing fifth in the girls race with a time of 19:13.30. Sophomore Ellie Maynor with a pack of runners 43 seconds behind Richardson to take eighth.
Juniors Sasha Hough (14) and Grace Kilkenny (16) were joined by sophomore Ella Lawrence (44) as top-50 placers for the Liberty girls.
The Liberty boys’ five top runners finished in a tight pack split by just over 12 seconds. Junior Samuel Cleary led the pack at 15th in 16:59.00 with senior Brady Maher a split second behind, followed by senior Sam Savastino (19), sophomore Myles Thornburg (22) and senior Kage Lenger (23).
SMITHVILLE
Olivia Littleton repeated her third-place finish from last week’s Tim Nixon Invitational, once again trailing Rock Bridge sophomore Carolyn Ford and Blue Springs South junior Mya Trober. Littleton finished with a time of 19:01.30.
Senior Lillian Cutler earned a 17th-place finish with her time of 20:35.80 and senior Riley Kochanowicz placed 47th to help the Warriors finish seventh as a team.
Smithville boys finished 16th as a team with the trio of senior Quintin Wilson, senior Talon Scott and sophomore Asa Kellner placing 66-68.
KEARNEY
Kearney girls finished 15th. Sophomore Abby Elam took 32nd with a time of 21:06.10 with senior Jillian Vaughn right behind her in 21:07.30 for 33rd.
Senior Reed Beyler was the top runner for the boys team, taking 86th with a time of 18:11.40.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.