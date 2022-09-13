LIBERTY —The Blue Jays continued their cross country season at the unique Olathe Twilight meet on Saturday, Sept. 10. The meet took place underneath the lights around the Olathe, Kansas District Activities Center.
The girls race took off at 8:30 p.m. as wet, cold conditions were on the menu for the night time meet. The Blue Jays were led by senior Britta Foust, who continues to run well for Liberty. She hit a time of 19:06 for 14th place. Sophomore Ella Brown ended the race in 18th for the Blue Jays as she ran 19:16.
Sophomores Cambell Grosdidier and Milana Montuori were the next runners. Grosdidier finished in 37th place and Montuori crossed the line in 48th place. Freshman Avala Freire rounded out the team with a 62nd-place finish. The Blue Jays earned third place out of 27 teams in the nighttime event.
On the boys side, Liberty ended with 210 points, good enough for seventh place out of 26 teams.
The top two boy runners have been with each other all season long. Myles Thornburg and Peyton Willbanks lead the squad. Thornburg finished in 16th place with a time of 15:35 while Willbanks crossed the line in 21st place with a 15:40.
Following the top two runners was sophomore Connor Nicholson with a finish in 37th place. Jonathan Kazmaier ended in 62nd and Evan McWhorter came in 88th place.
The Blue Jays will head to another competitive meet on the fast course of Missouri Southern State University in Joplin. The meet will take place on Saturday, Sept. 17.
