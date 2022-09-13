Liberty Cross Country

Liberty's Ella Brown finished in the top 20 at the Olathe Twilight meet on Saturday, March 10. 

 Liam Keating/Courier-Tribune

LIBERTY —The Blue Jays continued their cross country season at the unique Olathe Twilight meet on Saturday, Sept. 10. The meet took place underneath the lights around the Olathe, Kansas District Activities Center.

The girls race took off at 8:30 p.m. as wet, cold conditions were on the menu for the night time meet. The Blue Jays were led by senior Britta Foust, who continues to run well for Liberty. She hit a time of 19:06 for 14th place. Sophomore Ella Brown ended the race in 18th for the Blue Jays as she ran 19:16.

