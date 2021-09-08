LIBERTY — The Blue Jays’ experienced girls cross country team put its best foot forward during the Tim Nixon Invitational Saturday, Sept. 4, at the Wildflower Cross Country Course.
The Blue Jays finished solidly in second place in the Gold Division behind St. Teresa’s Academy in the team standings and benefited from three individual medalists, led by senior Grayce Kilkenny.
Expectations are high for the squad after last year’s fifth-place finish at the Class 5 state meet, and Liberty coach Jordan English said he was glad to see such a solid performance.
“We learned a lot last year and had a lot of success, even during track season, and there’s a lot of upperclassmen on this team,” English said. “They’ve been here before. They know what it takes to race together and to be a team, and that’s what we saw today was team racing.
“And that’s what we’re after.”
One of several returning state competitors, Kilkenny led the Blue Jays with a fifth-place finish in 20 minutes, 18 seconds, while seniors Sasha Hough (15th) and Hailey Nelson (18th) also earned medals.
Amanda Seggerman, Britta Foust and Zoe Nelson all finished in the top 30 and Ella Lawrence rounded out solid all-around effort for the Blue Jays, who put up a solid team score despite missing a couple of their top runners.
“Coming off fifth place at state last year, expectations are pretty high, and they ran really tough,” English said.
Liberty North
Liberty North battled for a fourth-place finish, led by returning state qualifier Aubrey Seltmann. The sophomore standout finished 14th overall in 21:06, and sophomores Marissa Roberts (25th) and Allyson Grow (32nd) finished well for the Eagles, who competed without a couple of their leading runners.
“They ran great,” Liberty North coach Dave Chatlos said. “It’s tougher when you know you’re missing some folks, and it means that people need to step up. And they really did.”
The Eagles’ youth shone through during the meet, as the team’s top seven runners were freshmen or sophomores, with two juniors rounding out the fourth-place team effort.
Kearney
Kearney’s girls displayed a solid one-two punch on the way to a first-place finish in the Silver Division at the Tim Nixon Invitational.
Competing in her first race, freshman Alex Kinstler won the Silver Division, and returning all-state junior Abby Elam took third to help the Bulldogs cruise to the team title in their division.
Kinstler’s time of 20:19 was good enough to finish sixth overall against a field mostly featuring Class 5 runners, and Kearney coach Jeff Roberts said he was glad to see the standout freshman compete so well in her high school debut.
“Alex just walked in this summer, and didn’t even say anything,” Roberts said. “She just started running with Abby every day, and they do everything together.
“She’s a good kid that works hard and does everything right.”
As the team’s top returner, Elam also ran a solid race in wet course conditions, along with Heidi Adam (6th), Liela Murphy (10th) and Olivia Brock (14th), who all earned individual medals for Kearney.
Roberts said he was pleased with what he saw from the entire team, and that he’d like to see improvement from times across the board.
“We’ve got a lot of work to do,” Roberts said. “That’s our goal to run 18s, 19s and 20s, so we’ve got a ways to go.”
Smithville
Smithville freshman Naomi Hunter also turned in a stellar performance out of the gate with a fourth-place finish in 21:10 to lead the Warriors, who were hit hard by graduation after finishing in fourth place at the Class 4 state meet a year ago.
Bailey Cutler (17th) and Avery Bannwarth (19th) also earned medal for the Warriors. Smithville coach Alex Moore said he saw plenty to be encouraged by — especially from Hunter — during the team’s first meet.
“We’re rebuilding a lot and even those kids that have been there before, it’s a little bit of a learning curve for them,” Moore said.
