Liberty North alum debuts as underclassmen lead Cardinals cross country

LIBERTY — The William Jewell men's and women's cross country teams opened the season on Friday afternoon at the Great Lakes Valley Conference Triangular. The Cardinals competed in Pod 5, hosted by Truman State, in the first official GLVC action in more than six months.
Truman won the meet but Jewell received some strong debut performances from its underclassman, including Liberty North product in Shelby Johnson.
On the women's side Jenna Schwager made her debut in style finishing fifth overall with a time of 16:24.27, more than 20 seconds faster than the sixth place runner. Zoe Foreman also finished in the top-10, coming in No. 8 at 17:10.60
Two other freshmen, Shelby Johnson and Jackie Hensley, also made their debuts. Johnson finished with a time of 17:50.34 while Hensley clocked in at 19:15.81.
For the men, it was the sophomore Christian Santiago who led the way, finishing sixth with a career-best time of 13:57.96. Freshman Harley Branch and sophomore Andrew Tracy finished just outside the top 10 with marks of 14:54.50 and 15:08.73 respectively.
The Cardinals are off next weekend before returning to action on October 9 in Elsah, Illinois at the GLVC Divisionals.
