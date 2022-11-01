KEARNEY — It was another top notch performance from the Eagles in the Class 5 District 4 Championship on Saturday, Oct. 29. Liberty North qualified the boys and girls team for the upcoming state championship after racing well at Jesse James Park in Kearney.

Liberty North was led by one of the top runners in the state, Sage Wilde. He raced tactically where he stayed within the main group for the first mile. He then took off halfway through the race to gain the victory. He finished with a time of 15:46 to win by 23 seconds.

