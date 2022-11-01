KEARNEY — It was another top notch performance from the Eagles in the Class 5 District 4 Championship on Saturday, Oct. 29. Liberty North qualified the boys and girls team for the upcoming state championship after racing well at Jesse James Park in Kearney.
Liberty North was led by one of the top runners in the state, Sage Wilde. He raced tactically where he stayed within the main group for the first mile. He then took off halfway through the race to gain the victory. He finished with a time of 15:46 to win by 23 seconds.
“It was just qualifying, even if I got 29th, I would have been fine,” Wilde said. “No course record, none of that. I just wanted to stay in the top pack and run my own race. I treated it like a tempo; it was a lot of fun, though.”
The Eagles won the race with a team score of 25 that was 44 points better than second place, Liberty. Liberty North placed all seven of their runners in the top 12. Jorge Perez Ruiz finished in fourth place with a time of 16:12. In fifth place was Collin Kleinhen as he ran a time of 16:16. Grayson Tapp ended the race in seventh place, Asher Curp crossed the line in eighth place. Rounding out the team was Sean Forquer and Kadne Kleinhen, finishing in 11th and 12th place overall.
“We have put in a lot of hard work this summer. We are definitely going for that state win,” Wilde said. “Then a week later, we are going to try to qualify for Nike Cross Country Nationals.”
The girls team qualified narrowly by three team points. They finished in fourth place overall with 111 points, St. Teresa’s finished in fifth with 114 points. Liberty North’s performance earned them a spot in the Class 5 State Championship.
In the district championship, Marissa Roberts led the team with a 11th place finish. She crossed the line in a time of 20:06. Shelby Harris was the second runner for Liberty North. Harris ended in 16th place. Caroline Dilts ended in 20th place for Liberty North.
Rounding out the team was Caroline Witte in 29th place. In 40th and 41st place, Riley Oshel and Allyson Grow finished for the Eagles. Gelina Malisos ended in 60th place.
Both boys and girls team will represent Liberty North at the state championship. Joining the Eagles at state is Liberty. The Blue Jays qualified both boys and girls teams for the state championship, too. This is the first time in history that all four teams will be competing at the state championship.
For the first time since Liberty North opened, all 4 cross country teams from the Liberty School District - LHS boys/girls and LNHS boys/girls - qualified as teams for the state cross country meet this Friday in Columbia. Congratulations to 2 great programs! All 4 teams pictured. pic.twitter.com/aZ2Pbl5w7U
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.