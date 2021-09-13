Adding glow-in-the-dark paint to their typical dress for competition, the Liberty North Boys and Girls cross country teams competed Saturday, Sept. 11, in the Olathe North Twilight Classic. Teams ran under the lights at the Olathe District Activities Center.
“The weather was perfect for racing. The course was flat and fast, but the environment was electric with thousands of fans and the athletes finishing on the track in front of the stands and the athletes seeing themselves on the Jumbotron,” said coach David Chatlos.
The boys varsity squad showed up ready to race, capturing the 2021 championship, beating most of the top Kansas teams.
“They were led by sophomore Sage Wilde, who took third overall and set a new school record with a time of 15:15. Junior Grayson Tapp was next, also medaling in 18th place. Jorge Perez (25th), Kaden Kleinhen (40th) and Collin Kleinhen (47th) all scored in the race to help lead the team to a victory,” said Chatlos.
The girls varsity team squad also turned in awesome performances with PRs “all over the race,” said the head coach.
“The team took 10th place of the 25 teams there and were led by sophomore Aubrey Seltman, who medaled in 19th place,” he said.
Other girls who scored were: Shelby Harris (45th), Sydney Huxford (52nd), Ally Grow (70th) and Marissa Roberts (71st).
The teams will travel to Joplin Saturday, Sept. 18, to compete in the Missouri Southern State University's Southern Stampede.
