Smithville and Kearney raced in the KC Suburban Blue Conference Championship on the Warriors' home course.
Kearney girls won the conference meet with 27 points, led by their star freshman Alexandria Kinstler. Kinstler won the race with a time of 19:46 around the 5K course besting Platte County's top runner by 4 seconds. Her teammates were close behind her, finishing all in a row at fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth place.
The lead girls runner for Smithville was Naomi Hunter, who finished in third place with a 20:16. This helped Smithville earn third as a team with 63 total points.
Smithville boys were close to claiming the team championship, but lost by one point to Platte County. The Warriors finished with 29 total points.
Smithville’s Asa Kellner finished in third at 17:21 while the rest of the Smithville squad finished in sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth.
Kearney's boys finished as a team in third place with 91 points. Cody Adams was the top runner for the Bulldogs with a time of 18:47.
Liberty and Liberty North
Liberty and Liberty North competed in the KC Suburban Gold Conference Championship Saturday, Oct. 16, at the Raymore-Peculiar XC Course.
The Eagles secured the win led by Sage Wilde’s second-place finish. Liberty North finished with 38 total points while second place, Raymore-Peculiar, finished with 74 points.
“They were led by three first team all-conference performances: sophomore Sage Wilde in second, senior Ethan Lee in third and junior Grayson Tapp in sixth,” head coach Dave Chatlos said. “They also had two more second team all-conference performances with Collin Kleinhen in 14th and Asher Curp in 15th.”
Wilde finished with a time of 15:47 for the 5K course. Lee finished close behind with a 16:00 while Tapp ran a 16:20.
Liberty finished as a team in fifth place with 117 points. The Blue Jays' top finisher was Myles Thornburg in seventh, with a time of 16:23.
Liberty’s girls team finished the conference championship in fourth place with 105 points. Their lead runner was Grayce Kilkenny, who ran a 20:03, good enough for 13th.
Liberty North girls secured sixth place with 126 points. Shelby Harris was the 12th place finisher and highest for the team with a 20:03, out kicking Kilkenny at the very end.
“The girls varsity took sixth place behind a second team all-conference performance by Shelby Harris in 12th. Marissa Roberts also medaled in 18th,” Chatlos said.
The next meet for all four schools will be districts on Saturday, Oct. 30. More details will be released as the meets approach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.