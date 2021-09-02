Liberty North cross country teams fare well at season opener

The Liberty North Boys and Girls Cross Country teams opened their season Saturday, Aug. 28, at the Dave Denny Classic at Lee’s Summit North High School.
The Eagles girls took the course first, taking third place behind powerhouses St. Teresa’s and Lee’s Summit West. The scoring members of the girls squad were: sophomore Aubrey Seltman, fourth; junior Shelby Harris, 17th; sophomore Marissa Roberts, 18th; freshman Natalie Coleman, 18th; and sophomore Ally Grow, 20th.
The boys took to the course next, putting five in the top 12 in the race, and winning the meet. The Eagles were led by sophomore Sage Wilde, who was the individual champion. Senior Ethan Lee was close behind in second. Junior Grayson Tapp finished fifth. Junior Jorge Perez was eighth and sophomore Collin Kleinhen rounded out the scoring in 12th.
The Eagles’ next race is next Saturday, Sept. 4, when they will be hosting more than 20 area teams for the Tim Nixon Invitational, the Eagles’ home meet.
