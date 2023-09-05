LIBERTY — Liberty North’s cross country season has begun and their first meet was the local Tim Nixon Invitational at Capitol Federal Sports Complex on Saturday, Sept. 2. The Eagles co-hosted the meet with Liberty and it was these two teams that duked it out on the boys side. Liberty North finished second in the meet with 100 points. They were 21 points off Liberty for the team title out of the 15 teams that raced.
The defending state champions were led by Collin Kleinhen in 13th place and Sage Wilde in 14th place. Kleinhen ended with a time of 16:05.4 and Wilde was closed behind with a 16:05.6. Kaden Kleinhen took 18th place as he crossed the finish line in 16:12.2. Sean Forquer earned 24th place and Isheanesu Nziramasanga took 32nd. Kevin Lewczyk rounded out the group with a 57th place finish.
Girls
The girls team for Liberty North secured seventh place as a team. The Eagles ended with 202 points out of the 13 teams that competed. Liberty North was led by top finisher Harper Tiesing. The sophomore distance runner took 31st in a time of 20:17. Marissa Roberts earned 40th place for the Eagles and Allyson Grow earned 43rd. Riley Oshel finished in 48th place with a time of 20:52.2. Liberty North’s Jaelynn Conner and Victoria Calder crossed the finish line in 63rd and 64th in the race. Rounding out the group was Caroline Witte, who finished in 86th.
The Eagles will be back in action in a twilight race at Olathe East on Saturday, Sept. 9. The race begins at 8:30 p.m.
