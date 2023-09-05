LIBERTY — Liberty North’s cross country season has begun and their first meet was the local Tim Nixon Invitational at Capitol Federal Sports Complex on Saturday, Sept. 2. The Eagles co-hosted the meet with Liberty and it was these two teams that duked it out on the boys side. Liberty North finished second  in the meet with 100 points. They were 21 points off Liberty for the team title out of the 15 teams that raced.

Liberty North Cross Country

Liberty North's Collin Kleinhen and Sage Wilde race during the Tim Nixon Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 2. 

The defending state champions were led by Collin Kleinhen in 13th place and Sage Wilde in 14th place. Kleinhen ended with a time of 16:05.4 and Wilde was closed behind with a 16:05.6. Kaden Kleinhen took 18th place as he crossed the finish line in 16:12.2. Sean Forquer earned 24th place and Isheanesu Nziramasanga took 32nd. Kevin Lewczyk rounded out the group with a 57th place finish.

Liberty North Cross Country

Liberty North's Harper Tiesing during the Tim Nixon Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 2. 

