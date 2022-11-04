COLUMBIA — Long training sessions in the summer culminated in this moment. Miles upon miles, workouts after workouts, was it worth it? Absolutely. Those tough days make Friday, Nov. 4 a special day. The day that Liberty North claimed the Class 5 State Championship title.
Liberty North and Rock Bridge battle back and forth across the 5K course at Gans Creek in Columbia. The Eagles finished with a final score of 77 points and the Bruins finished in second with 89 points. It wasn’t the only title that Liberty North claimed, their stand-out distance runner was the cream of the crop, too.
Junior Sage Wilde earned an incredible victory to become the Class 5 Individual Champion with a time of 15:05 which was seven seconds faster than second place. Wilde and Andrew Hauser of Rock Bridge were neck and neck through the first half of the race.
“I know there was a lot of pressure going into this race,” Wilde said. “I know a lot of people count me out because of my kick. I came into it thinking, 'I am not going to think about Hauser. I’m going into this race, running my own race.'”
When the two runners hit 3,000 meters, Wilde threw the hammer down. He led by only one second over Hauser, however over the course of the next 1,000 meters, Wilde added to his lead. He ran a 3:02 1K, the fastest split for anyone at that point in the race. With 1,000 meters remaining, Wilde led by 14 seconds.
“I executed really well and I took it to them,” Wilde said about that stretch of racing. “I picked it up around the corner because I knew I was out of the wind. This was the time to put in a surge that was going to be definitive.”
Wilde cruised into the finish line and celebrated as an applause from the crowd circulated the grounds. The Liberty North junior put his finger to his mouth, shushing the haters that doubted him in today’s state cross country championship.
“There were some haters out there,” Wilde laughed. “I just wanted to say, ‘never count us out.’”
After Wilde finished, he watched eagerly for his teammates to start strolling in to the finish line. When Wilde and Hauser were separated by a second with 2K to go, Rock Bridge held a 15-point lead over Liberty North. The Eagles started to pick runners off as they looked to grab the team title.
Grayson Tapp, Collin Kleinhen, Jorge Perez Ruiz and Kadne Kleinhen all made moves with 2K to go. It was an impressive come-from-behind win especially from Tapp. The middle distance runner saw the finish line in sight, he kept churning his legs, but down he went.
Tapp fell to the ground with about 50 meters to go. He picked himself up and launched his body at the finish line. He ended the race in 11th place, a key spot for Liberty North in the team category. Tapp was feeling under the weather, but he was not going to let that get in the way of a championship for his team.
“I knew we were close to Rock Bridge, I needed to do anything I could for the team,” he said. “We wanted to win. We wanted to do something that the great runners in Liberty North could not do.”
Couldn't tell you easy @GraysonTapp made this look. 100 meters away from the finish, the line looking so far away. But, he gets up and finishes in 11th place of Class 5. Liberty North won by only 12 points, his determination made the difference Friday morning. @LNEagleXCpic.twitter.com/P4rl0Qj1iZ
The Eagles started running down their opponents in the final 200 meters. Liberty North trailed by 17 points after the first 1,000 meters, but their smart racing and desire to win propelled them to the victory.
With Sage winning and Tapp grabbing 11th, the rest of the Eagles performed their best, too. Collin Kleinhen ended the day in 22nd place with a time of 16:04. Jorge Perez Ruiz finished in 27th place in a time of 16:09. Kaden Kleinhen earned 36th place with a 16:27. The final two runners were Sean Forquer and Asher Curp. Forquer earned 59th and Curp rounded out the team in 72nd place.
“This is really exciting. The guys have done the work and it’s all them” head coach Dave Chatlos said. “We have a special group, we will never see another group like this. They are pretty incredible.”
Two years ago, Liberty North finished in fourth place as a team. Last year, they finished in third place. This year, they won the title for the best cross country team in Missouri.
“I would have rather won the gold medal with the team and no medal for me,” Wilde said. “The most important thing out of this meet was to win as a team.”
