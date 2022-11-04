Liberty North's Sage Wilde reacts to winning the Class 5 State Championship on Friday, Nov. 4. 

COLUMBIA — Long training sessions in the summer culminated in this moment. Miles upon miles, workouts after workouts, was it worth it? Absolutely. Those tough days make Friday, Nov. 4 a special day. The day that Liberty North claimed the Class 5 State Championship title.

Liberty North and Rock Bridge battle back and forth across the 5K course at Gans Creek in Columbia. The Eagles finished with a final score of 77 points and the Bruins finished in second with 89 points. It wasn’t the only title that Liberty North claimed, their stand-out distance runner was the cream of the crop, too.

