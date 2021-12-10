In one of the most prestigious post season cross country events, Liberty North sophomore and cross country runner Sage Wilde performed his best and one of the state’s best.
Wilde raced in the Garmin RunningLane Cross Country meet in John Hunt Running Park in Huntsville, Alabama. Athletes from across the country competed in the 5K event. Wilde finished in 33rd place with a time of 14:42. He was able to break the 15-minute barrier, but also broke the Missouri state record.
Wilde was joined by Rock Bridge’s Andrew Hauser, who just beat out Wilde with a 24th-place finish and a time of 14:38. While Wilde beat the Missouri record, Hauser earned the title of the fastest ever in the state of Missouri.
“Breaking the record is quite the accomplishment,” Liberty North head coach Dave Chatlos said, “especially for a sophomore. Sage is now the No. 2 runner of all time from the state of Missouri!”
Wilde is the second fastest in state history as is still young enough to have two more years of competition for the Eagles.
