KEARNEY — The Liberty Blue Jays will be sending a full team to the Class 5 State Championship after a strong performance at the Class 5 District 4 Championship on Saturday, Oct. 29. The district championship was held at Jesse James Park in Kearney.

The boys team finished in second place as a team while the girls team finished third. The top four teams qualified for the state championship.

