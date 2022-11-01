KEARNEY — The Liberty Blue Jays will be sending a full team to the Class 5 State Championship after a strong performance at the Class 5 District 4 Championship on Saturday, Oct. 29. The district championship was held at Jesse James Park in Kearney.
The boys team finished in second place as a team while the girls team finished third. The top four teams qualified for the state championship.
Leading the way for the boys team was Myles Thornburg. The senior finished in second place overall with a time of 16:08. Thornburg ran an extremely tactical race where he stayed within the main pack until one mile remained in the race. He separated himself from the group and was able to secure the second-place finish.
“I really like this course; I wanted it to be a fun race,” Thornburg said. “I put myself in a good position in the first mile. I stuck with some of the North guys and I knew with a mile to go that I would be able to kick it in.”
Liberty place three runners in the top 10. Along with Thornburg, Peyton Willbanks and Connor Nicholson finished high in the final results. Willbanks finished in sixth place with a time of 16:20. Nicholson ended in ninth place with a time of 16:36.
Rounding out the team was Jonathan Kazmaier, who finished in 20th place. Todd Yeates crossed the line in 32nd place, Jaeger Hicks finished in 51st and Evan McWhorter earned 64th place. The boys team ended the race with 69 total points which placed them second as a team.
Injuries have been a big issue over the past month for the Blue Jays, according to Thornburg. He explained how much that has been an issue for his squad.
“About a month ago, we were saying that we had a shot at the podium,” Thornburg said. “We were looking like a good team, but injuries have hurt.”
The girls team finished in third place with 95 as Blue Springs took the team title with 69 total points. Ella Brown led the team with a time of 20:01 as she came in seventh place. Brown always looks calm and in control when she races, never too fast out of the gates; she is able to hit her times and her finishes prove that. The second runner for Liberty was Britta Foust, who ended in ninth place with a time of 20:03. Cambell Grosdidier came across the line in 13th place with a team of 20:12.
Liberty’s Reagan Phillips ended in 31st place. In 39th place was Jenna Hernandez, she was followed by Milana Montuori in 52nd place. Rounding out the team was Avala Freire in 56th place.
Liberty North was also able to qualify both boys and girls team for the state championship. This is the first time history that Liberty and Liberty will be sending all of their teams to the final meet of the year.
For the first time since Liberty North opened, all 4 cross country teams from the Liberty School District - LHS boys/girls and LNHS boys/girls - qualified as teams for the state cross country meet this Friday in Columbia. Congratulations to 2 great programs! All 4 teams pictured. pic.twitter.com/aZ2Pbl5w7U
