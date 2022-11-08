COLUMBIA — The Class 5 State Championship capped off a great season for the sophomore Ella Brown. She led the Blue Jays as the top runner Friday, Nov. 4 at Gans Creek. The girls team secured seventh place out of 16 teams with 214 points.
“The beginning was really tough just getting out because everyone was striding out and trying to find a spot,” Brown explained. “The finish was really long so it was tough just staying in mentally.”
At 4,000 meters, Brown was in 41st place just chugging along on the windy course. The speedy track runner made her move with 1,000 meters left. She climbed up the standings and passed nine runners as she kicked across the finish line. She ended in 32nd place with a time of 19:38.
Senior Britta Foust was next with a 52nd place finish for the Blue Jays. Jenna Hernandez came in 79th place, Charlotte Timba ended in 80th and Cambell Grosdidier, 86th place. Rounding out the team was Reagan Phillips and Milana Montuori. Foust wraps up her career as the lone senior on the team. She has been one of the top runners all season long fort the Blue Jays.
“This has been fun, I am definitely going to miss our seniors next year,” Brown said. “This is a great team and I love running with them.”
On the boys side, Myles Thornburg was the top finisher for Liberty. He ended in 10th place overall to secure a podium spot as a top-25 individual finisher. Thornburg flew up the rankings with a strong final kick. He went up four places in the final 1,000 meters for the final race of his cross country career. Thornburg ended with a time of 15:55.
Peyton Willbanks earned a spot on the podium, too. He finished in 13th place inside of the top-25 cutline. Willbanks started strong by following the top runners in the chase pack. He hung on for as long as possible before he crossed the line in 13th. He finished with a time of 15:56.
Connor Nicholson was next for Liberty as he finished in 67th place. Todd Yeates earned 98th place; Jonathan Kazmaier ended in 106th place; Jaeger Hicks finished in 133rd place; and Evan McWhorter earned 145th place.
The Blue Jays have a bright future as Liberty will be bringing back a squad with tons of experience next season. Thornburg and Kazmaier are the lone seniors on the team.
