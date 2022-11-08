COLUMBIA — The Class 5 State Championship capped off a great season for the sophomore Ella Brown. She led the Blue Jays as the top runner Friday, Nov. 4 at Gans Creek. The girls team secured seventh place out of 16 teams with 214 points.

“The beginning was really tough just getting out because everyone was striding out and trying to find a spot,” Brown explained. “The finish was really long so it was tough just staying in mentally.”

Sports Writer Liam Keating can be reached at sports@mycouriertribune.com, 389-6643 or @myctsports on Twitter.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.