LIBERTY — The Blue Jays hosted the Tim Nixon Invitational at Capitol Federal Sports Complex on Saturday, Sept. 3. Liberty’s girls team finished in fifth place with 142 points while the boys team finished in third place with 82 points.
Leading the way for the girls team was senior Britta Foust, who shared her thoughts on the course. This was the first time the meet was held at this location.
“I absolutely love this course. It was super fast and it reminded me of the state course,” Foust said. “We had a time trial here a couple weeks ago so I knew the course a little bit. This is my favorite meet every year.”
Foust finished in 10th place with a time of 19:41 as she was the top finisher for Liberty. Ella Brown was close behind in 12th place with a time of 19:53. Campbell Grosdidier finished in 27th place, Enslie Dryer crossed the line in 46th place and Reagan Phillips rounded out the team in 55th place.
“Mentally, I felt really tough and that is something that I have been trying to work on this year,” Foust said. “I have been doing some strategies to keep myself in races. One thing my coach has told me is to count my steps.”
On the boys side, Myles Thornburg was the top performer as he came in fourth place. Thornburg’s signature long hair has been completely shaven and his times have done the same. He continues to be a leader.
Peyton Willbanks ended the day one spot below Thornburg in fifth place with a time of 15:58. Connor Nicholson came in 17th place, Evan McWhorter crossed the finish line in 27th and Jonathan Kazmaier ended in 33rd.
Liberty’s next race will be at the Olathe North Twilight meet on Saturday, Sept. 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.