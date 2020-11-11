LIBERTY — Liberty girls cross country found itself just outside of winning a team trophy as the Blue Jays secured a fourth-place finish at the Missouri Class 5 state meet Saturday, Nov. 7 at Gans Creek in Columbia.
The Blue Jays scored 167 team points, trailing state champion Lafayette (Wildwood) at 80 points, runner-up Parkway West at 89 points, Blue Springs at 98 points and Rock Bridge at 118 points.
Sophomore Sutton Richardson landed in the top five with her time of 18:30.60. She was surprised that she finished as high as she did.
“No, top 15 was kind of the goal but never top five,” Richardson said in an interview with Ryan Taylor of MileSplit.
Richardson said she also was surprised by how fast the times were for the top competitors, with some of her mile times falling in the 3:17 range.
She said she enjoyed testing herself against the eventual state champion Ally Kruger of Liberty (Wentzville) and runner-up Grace Tyson of Lafayette (Wildwood) as they are St. Louis area runners she hasn’t competed against before.
“They are definitely really fast and they had a prominent lead at the beginning,” she said.
Junior Sasha Hough found her way toward the front of the 46-60 pack that were split by just eight seconds. Hough crossed the finish line in 48th with a time of 19:57.00.
Junior Grayce Kilkenny and sophomore Britta Foust were next as they placed 70th and 74th. Kilkenny finished with a time of 20:12.50 while Foust had a time of 20:20.50.
Sophomore Ellie Maynor (88th, 20:28.50), sophomore Ella Lawrence (98th, 20:35.60) and junior Hailey Nelson (121st, 20:55.40) rounded out the state runners for the Blue Jays.
Liberty North
The Eagles girls team did not qualify for state but three individual runners advanced via districts.
Freshman Aubrey Seltman earned Liberty North’s top mark by placing 41st with a time of 19:48.50. Sophomore Abby Hedges finished right behind her with a time of 19:50.00 to take 44th place. Sophomore Sydney Huxford cracked the top 100 with her time of 20:33.50 to take 96th.
