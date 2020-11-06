Richardson, Liberty girls win cross country district titles

LIBERTY — The Class 5 District 8 cross country races on Saturday, Oct. 31, at Jesse James Park in Kearney were jam-packed with some of the top runners in the state of Missouri.
Liberty and Liberty North teams rose to challenge as the Blue Jays were able to qualify both teams for state and Liberty North qualified its boys team along with three individual runners in the girls race.
Girls
Blue Jays topped the competition with five runners in the top 14 to become district champions. Liberty sophomore Sutton Richardson pulled away from the pack as she climbed up the course’s final hill, finishing with a time of 20:00.20 to become the individual district champion.
Richardson said the course, particularly its final uphill climb, really made her and her teammates work for the championship win.
“They made it a little harder, but it kind of brought out the tougher people in the race,” Richardson said.
After the group No. 2 through 8 runners finished in under 21 minutes, junior Grayce Kilkenny and sophomore Ellie Maynor edged out the next pack of runners to give Liberty two more top 10 finishers.
Kilkenny finished with a time of 21:04.30 for 9th and Maynor slid past Park Hill’s Ella Conkin by seven-tenths of a second to take 10th with a time of 21:07.00.
Liberty kept their middle pack tight as junior Sasha Hough took 13th with a time of 21:20.80 and Ella Lawrence was next across the line with a time of 21:30.50.
Kilkenny said it will be important at state for the runners after Richardson to achieve a similar clump of close times.
“The races we do better at are almost always the races that our middle pack sticks together,” Richardson said.
Sophomore Brittany Foust rounded out the Blue Jays’ top 20 finishes as she took 16th. Junior Kamden Ricklefs took 22nd with a time of 22:17.50.
The Liberty North girls missed the automatic team qualifier by 6 points. The Eagles couldn’t catch up to second-place Park Hill South despite putting two runners in the top four.
Freshman Aubrey Seltman took second with a time of 20:16.10 while sophomore Abby Hedges took fourth with a time of 20:32.60.
Seltman echoed the same sentiments as Richardson about the challenge of finishing off this course. She said that even after the steep climb uphill wears on the runners, the final stretch still adds smaller ups and downs to get across the finish line.
“There’s a little bump at the end that you have to push through,” Seltman said. “It feels like you’re crawling up the last big hill as you come across the corner.”
Sophomore Sydney Huxford will join Seltman and Hedges at state after finishing 12th with a time of 21:15.60. Sophomore Shelby Harris (20th) and freshman Jayden Johnson (25) rounded out the Eagles top 5 runners. Harris finished with a time of 22:11.50 while Johnson clocked in at 22:22.30.
Liberty North head coach David Chatlos said he was proud of both his teams for how they competed at districts.
“What we ask them to do is give it all you got that day,” Chatlos said. “I think every single one of them gave it all they had.”
Chatlos said despite the girls team not qualifying for state, this young group of runners started to find “a purpose” in regards to why they choose to run cross country.
“They’ve clearly found ‘the why,’” he said. “The external motivation, the extrinsic motivation, that’ll last for a day, maybe half a race. The intrinsic motivation is where you want it because it’s something you want, that lasts for a lifetime. That’s more important.”
Boys
Liberty North and Liberty boys repeated their impressive showing from conference as the Eagles again edged out Liberty by just 1 point. This time the teams were fighting over a team qualifier as St. Joe Central finished first after nabbing the 2-4 spots in the race.
Eagles junior Ethan Lee won the individual district championship with his time of 16:17.10 putting him nearly two seconds ahead of Central senior Damion Mujica. Senior Sam Travis was next up in sixth place with a time of 16:43.70.
Lee said he appreciated getting the opportunity to compete despite the circumstances this season presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, especially after the track season was canceled last spring.
He saw a silver lining to the tough end of his sophomore year, he said, that gave the Eagles a benefit heading into the cross country season.
“We were able to train more for cross country,” Lee said. “We had a longer time to train and it’s showing.”
Travis agreed with him that an increase in base miles during the spring helped them run faster for longer.
“We were able to stay consistent the whole time, try to keep our miles consistent,” Travis said.
Senior Justin King took 11th with a time of 16:56.30. The Eagles had four runners finish between 15th and 19th with one Oak Park runner in the middle.
Sophomore Jorge Perezruiz took 15th with a time of 17:16.10, followed by sophomore Grayson Tapp at 16th with a time of 17:19.40. Freshman Sage Wilde crossed the finish line in 17:25.20 for 18th and Dylan Duncan earned 19th with a time of 17:35.30.
Blue Jays boys were on the outside of the top two, but Liberty got five of their runners in the top 13 and earned the right to compete for a team score at state.
Junior Samuel Cleary and sophomore Myles Thornburg were less than a second apart for the seventh and eighth spots. Cleary finished with a time of 16:49.20 while Thornburg had a time of 16:50.10.
Cleary said he felt like the toughness of the course helped the Blue Jays.
“We knew we were ready for it,” Cleary said.
Blue Jays kept a tight middle pack with three runners between 10th and 13th. Senior Brady Maher led that group with a time of 16:55.80.
Maher said he felt off with his performance during the race, but he feels confident heading into state knowing he still willed his way to a top 10 finish. He said the team also has a confidence boost from this year’s format which will send top district teams and qualifying runners to state without a sectionals race.
“It almost feels like we’re on this elite level,” Maher said.
Senior Sam Savastino took 12th with a time of 16:56.40 while senior Kage Lenger rounded out the group with a time of 17:04.20 for 13th.
Both Liberty teams, Liberty North boys and three qualifiers on the Liberty North girls team will compete in the Class 5 state race on Saturday, Nov. 7, at Gans Creek in Columbia. The girls race is set for 8:30 a.m. and the boys race for 11 a.m.
