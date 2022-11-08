COLUMBIA — The full Liberty North girls team qualified for the Class 5 State Championship. The final race of the year was held on Friday, Nov. 4 at Gans Creek Cross Country Course in Columbia. Liberty North finished in eighth place out of 16 teams with 247 points.
Leading the team for the Eagles was junior Marissa Roberts. She finished in 35th place with a time of 19:40. Roberts looked strong through the entire course especially in the middle of the race. She reached as high as 21st place at the 3,000 meter mark. Head coach Dave Chatlos was very complimentary of his runner.
“She has a lot of talent, it’s all about confidence and she is figuring that out,” Chatlos said. “If we had another couple of weeks with her, she might have gotten All-State. She is really running great and she is a great person.”
Shelby Harris followed with a time of 20:30. She finished in 74th place. Caroline Dilts earned 93rd place; Caroline Witte finished in 99th place; and Riley Oshel ended in 100th place. Rounding out the team was Allyson Grown in 114th place and Josie Hilton in 133rd place.
Liberty North will be returning a lot of experience to next year’s squad as Harris is the lone senior on the team. They will hopefully turn this experience at state cross country as motivation for the upcoming track season this spring.
