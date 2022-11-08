Liberty North Cross Country

Liberty North's Marissa Roberts runs during the Class 5 State Championship on Friday, Nov. 4. 

 Liam Keating/Courier-Tribune

COLUMBIA — The full Liberty North girls team qualified for the Class 5 State Championship. The final race of the year was held on Friday, Nov. 4 at Gans Creek Cross Country Course in Columbia. Liberty North finished in eighth place out of 16 teams with 247 points.

Leading the team for the Eagles was junior Marissa Roberts. She finished in 35th place with a time of 19:40. Roberts looked strong through the entire course especially in the middle of the race. She reached as high as 21st place at the 3,000 meter mark. Head coach Dave Chatlos was very complimentary of his runner.

Sports Writer Liam Keating can be reached at sports@mycouriertribune.com, 389-6643 or @myctsports on Twitter.

