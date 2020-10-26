Schwager paces Cardinals at GLVC Championships

LIBERTY — The William Jewell men's and women's cross country teams took part in the Great Lakes Valley Conference Championship on Saturday. The championship, which was the only league title award this fall, was split into two races for each of the men and women teams due to COVID-19, with the Cardinals competing in the 'B' race.
Jewell was led on the women's side (6K) by the freshman Jenna Schwager who finished fifth in the 'B' race with a time of 24:49.97. Shelby Johnson, another freshman, was 20th, crossing the finish line in 26:18.85.
For the men (8K), sophomore Christian Santiago finished 12th in the 'B' race, crossing at 28:41.30 while Andrew Tracey also finished in the top-20 at 19th with a time of 29:21.05.
