SMITHVILLE — Warriors cross country begins another season as the team looks to build off a promising year in 2021. With many returners, there are chances for a strong season full of fast times and medals.
Head coach Alex Moore has been with the Warriors since 2018 as she led the boys team to a 10th place finish at the state championship while earning runner-up at the suburban conference meet. On the girls side, they finished third place at the suburban conference meet for their top finish of the year.
With many returners on the boys and girls side, Moore explained that she hopes for many strong performances from the team this season.
“We are looking for both boys and girls teams to qualify for the state meet this season,” Moore said. “After a strong summer training session, our boys look to break the team school record, win the Suburban Blue Conference, and district championship meets with hopes of a podium finish at state.”
On the boys side, Liam Adair and Asa Kellner return along with Quentin Zimmer and Braxton Hays who all qualified for the state meet in 2021. With this experience under their belt, the boys team is poised for a good year.
Naomi Hunter had an incredible 2021 season for the girls team as she ended all-state for her race at the state meet. She followed that with a solid track season that gives her good momentum into this upcoming year.
The first meet for the Warriors this season will be at Staley on Saturday, Aug. 27.
