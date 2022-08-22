SMITHVILLE — Warriors cross country begins another season as the team looks to build off a promising year in 2021. With many returners, there are chances for a strong season full of fast times and medals.

Head coach Alex Moore has been with the Warriors since 2018 as she led the boys team to a 10th place finish at the state championship while earning runner-up at the suburban conference meet. On the girls side, they finished third place at the suburban conference meet for their top finish of the year.

Sports Writer Liam Keating can be reached at sports@mycouriertribune.com, 389-6643 or @myctsports on Twitter.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.