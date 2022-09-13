Smithville Cross Country

Smithville's Asa Kellner helped the Warriors earn a top 10 team finish in the Forest Park Festival on Saturday, Sept. 10. 

 Liam Keating/Courier-Tribune

SMITHVILLE — The Warriors headed to the eastern portion of the state on Saturday, Sept. 10. Smithville cross country competed in the highly contested Forest Park Festival in St. Louis. The boys team finished in ninth place in the green division while the girls team finished in seventh in the gold division.

One week removed from his school record breaking performance, sophomore Liam Adair performed well again. He finished in sixth place in the green division with a time of 16:31. Senior Asa Kellner keeps working his way up the results list as he came in 26th place. He hit the finish line in 16:57. Nolan Pestano ended in 77th place, Quentin Zimmer finished in 80th place and Braxton Hayes completed the race in 84th.

