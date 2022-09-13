SMITHVILLE — The Warriors headed to the eastern portion of the state on Saturday, Sept. 10. Smithville cross country competed in the highly contested Forest Park Festival in St. Louis. The boys team finished in ninth place in the green division while the girls team finished in seventh in the gold division.
One week removed from his school record breaking performance, sophomore Liam Adair performed well again. He finished in sixth place in the green division with a time of 16:31. Senior Asa Kellner keeps working his way up the results list as he came in 26th place. He hit the finish line in 16:57. Nolan Pestano ended in 77th place, Quentin Zimmer finished in 80th place and Braxton Hayes completed the race in 84th.
The Warriors finished ninth place with 231 points out of 18 teams. They competed against some of the St. Louis area’s best along with schools from Arkansas.
On the girls side, Naomi Hunter was incredible as she finished in second place of the gold division. Her time of 20:14 was only 14 seconds off the winner from Notre Dame High School in Cape Girardeau. As a team, the Warriors finished in seventh place out of 21 teams. They accumulated 238 points versus tough talent from across Missouri.
The second runner for Smithville was Bailey Cutler, who ended in 39th place. She was followed by Genevieve Kochanowicz in 69th place. Rounding out the team was Jessica Baker in 84th and Lilly Richardson in 89th place.
The next meet for the Warriors will send them to the southern part of Missouri. They will be competing at Missouri Southern State in Joplin on Saturday, Sept. 17.
