KEARNEY — Smithville cross country is headed to the Class 4 State Championship later this week after a fantastic performance at districts. The Warriors finished in second place as a team in the boys and girls division of the Class 4 District 4 Championship on Saturday, Oct. 29. The district championship was raced at Jesse James Park in Kearney.

The boys team finished in second place with 66 points. Platte County took the team title with 40 points. Leading the team for the Warriors was sophomore Liam Adair. He finished in third place overall as he hit a time of 16:34. Adair ran the majority of the race alone as the top runners separated from the pack. His mental strength was on display more than anything as he stayed engaged for the entire race.

Sports Writer Liam Keating can be reached at sports@mycouriertribune.com, 389-6643 or @myctsports on Twitter.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.