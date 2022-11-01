KEARNEY — Smithville cross country is headed to the Class 4 State Championship later this week after a fantastic performance at districts. The Warriors finished in second place as a team in the boys and girls division of the Class 4 District 4 Championship on Saturday, Oct. 29. The district championship was raced at Jesse James Park in Kearney.
The boys team finished in second place with 66 points. Platte County took the team title with 40 points. Leading the team for the Warriors was sophomore Liam Adair. He finished in third place overall as he hit a time of 16:34. Adair ran the majority of the race alone as the top runners separated from the pack. His mental strength was on display more than anything as he stayed engaged for the entire race.
Close behind Adair was senior Asa Kellner. He finished in fifth place with a time of 17:25. Senior Nolan Pestano was next with a time of 18:07 as he finished in 15th place. Up next for Smithville was Merik Wilson and Braxton Hays. Wilson needed in 22nd place and Hays crossed the line in 23rd.
Rounding out the boys team was Trent Hallett and Colin Miller. Hallett finished in 25th place and Colin Miller wrapped up the race in 27th place.
The girls team finished the day in second place with 57 total points. Kearney took the team title with 35 points. Smithville was led by sophomore Naomi Hunter. She finished in third place as she looked strong and comfortable throughout especially as she climbed the large hill in the final 600 meters. She finished with a time of 20:07.
Freshman Lilly Richardson was the second Smithville runner. She ended in 11th place with a time of 21:45. Bailey Cutler was the next runner with a 13th overall finish. Genevieve Kochano and Jessica Baker were 17th and 18th place. The final two runners for Smithville were Danica Ballard, who ended in 29th place, and McKinley Massie, who crossed the finish line 48th place.
The Class 4 State Championship will be held at Gans Creek Cross Country course where all 14 of these runners will be competing. The first race begins at 11:15 am on Friday, Nov. 4 in Columbia.
