Smithville girls cross country takes 4th at state

SMITHVILLE — Smithville girls cross country earned a fourth-place team trophy at the Missouri State High School Activities Association Class 4 state meet Friday, Nov. 6 at Gans Creek in Columbia.
The Warriors scored 116 points behind state champion West Plains at 53, Cor Jesu Academy at 75 and St. Teresa’s Academy at 80. The Warriors earned a team trophy for the third straight year after taking third place in Class 3 during the 2018 and 2019 seasons.
Senior Olivia Littleton led the way with a second-place finish as her time of 18:30.40 trailed only junior Lilian Jackson of St. Charles West. Littleton had her third top three finish at state, having placed second last year and third as a sophomore.
Her three senior teammates delivered top-32 performances to help elevate the team score.
Lily Cutler took 17th with a time of 19:38.10, Riley Kochanowicz finished 28th with a time of 20:01.00 and Emma Chevalier crossed the finish line in 32nd with a time of 20:10.90.
Junior Avery Bannwarth (69th, 21:00.50), freshman Anna Redline (100th, 21:43.10) and sophomore Genevieve Kochanowicz (117th, 22:10.80) rounded out the group of Smithville runners at state.
Kearney
The Kearney girls team finished seventh of a 17-team field in Class 4 with 202 points.
Sophomore Abby Elam cracked the top 20 with a time of 19.41.30. Senior Jillian Vaughn was not too far behind as her time of 19:51.80 earned her a 24th-place finish. Vaughn was competing at state for the third time in her career after taking 106th as a freshman and 124th as a junior.
Sophomore Bella Donze (63rd, 20:46.80), freshman Gracie Bomar (82nd, 21:15.90), freshman Heidi Adams (87th, 21.24.10) senior Aggie Edwards (107th, 21:55.40) and sophomore Jenna Stedman (148th, 23:33.00) were the rest of the Bulldogs runners who ran at state.
Kearney returned its girls team to the state meet for the first time since 2014.
