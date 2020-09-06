Smithville runner Littleton takes 3rd in Tim Nixon Invitational

LIBERTY — Olivia Littleton felt like this year’s Tim Nixon Invitational was different than in years past.
The hills felt a little steeper, the fields were a lot quieter and she started the race without her mom wishing her good luck before the race got under way.
“My mom has come to every race I’ve ever ran,” Littleton said. “It was really weird not having her there.”
The third annual Tim Nixon Invitational, hosted by Liberty and Liberty North high schools, had no parents in attendance except for the local ones who worked as volunteers at the event.
The attendance restrictions will likely be the new normal for cross country this season as the teams adapt to safety protocols in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We were just excited to have a meet,” Smithville cross country head coach Alex Moore said. “I think that’s the most exciting thing. We haven’t really raced since state for cross country last year without having the track season.”
Littleton, who won this event last year before going on to take third in the Class 4 cross country championships, was not able to repeat as the top racer during the Tim Nixon Invitational as Rock Bridge sophomore Carolyn Ford finished securely in front of the pack at 19:11.3. Blue Springs South junior Mya Trober took second with a time of 19:36.4 while Littleton clocked in at 19:36.4 for third place.
Although Ford and Trober compete in Class 5 above Smithville, Littleton said watching those runners finish ahead of her helps push her to improve.
“It’s fun to get to compete with them here and at meets before districts and state,” Littleton said. “It definitely motivates me. It makes me want to get better and get to where they are.”
The Warriors girls team finished in eighth place as a team in the Gold Division. Senior Lily Cutler completed the race in 21:16.0 to place 14th. Senior Riley Kochanowicz took 38th, freshman Anna Redline finished 50th and senior Rhiannon Maynes placed 64th.
Liberty
The Liberty girls team had the highest team finish of area schools, taking second in the Gold Division. Head coach Jordan English said his team is packed with returners who wanted to start the year with a bang.
“I thought they did an awesome job,” English said. “They got out front, got into their position and they battled.”
Sophomore Sutton Richardson finished top 5 with her time of 19:54.8. Sophomore Ellie Maynor took eighth with her time of 20:47.0.
Junior Grayce Kilkenny missed top 10 by about five seconds with her 21:02.7 finish to place 11th. Junior Sasha Hough was about 20 seconds behind her to take 16th.
English said the times were generally slower for his team and the field compared to this event a season ago, but how the team performed against the competition gives him a good feeling about the group going forward.
“To finish second in this field, we are very excited to build on that,” English said.
Liberty North
Liberty North girls took fifth as a team in the Gold Division. Sophomore Aubrey Seltman led the squad with a 17th-place finish at 21:24.4.
Senior Brooke Ware finished 23rd with 21:32.5 while sophomore Abigail Hedges was four seconds back at 24th and sophomore Sydney Huxford was seven seconds back at 26.
Eagles head coach David Chatlos said he thought the team performed well considering how many young runners have been thrown into the varsity ranks.
“Every team here is ranked in the top 15 in the state,” Chatlos said. “To take fifth here, that’s really cool. I was really proud of them, especially with the amount of newcomers we have and just stepping up when they needed to.”
Kearney
The Kearney girls were the only area team in the Silver Division, finishing in sixth place as a team. The Bulldogs were led by sophomore Abby Elam who placed 12th with a time of 22:06.4. Senior Jillian Vaughn was next across the line at 22:19.7 for 15th place.
Sophomore Bella Donze (31), senior Aggie Edwards (37), sophomore Jenna Stedman (52), freshman Liela Murphy (59), freshman Heidi Adams (65), junior Abby Smith (75), senior Isabella Allyn (79), junior Chloe Bonham (85) were the other runners for the Bulldogs.
