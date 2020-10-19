Smithville teams sweep cross country conference meets

SMITHVILLE — Both of the Smithville cross country teams walked away from the conference meet with team titles, but the paths to that outcome looked a little different for each squad.
Senior Olivia Littleton and the Warriors girls cross country team secured the top spot just as they have in each season in the Suburban Blue.
The Warriors had a solid advantage with 28 points over runner-up Platte County at 54 points during the Greater Kansas City Suburban Conference Blue Division championship meet at Platte Ridge Park in Platte City. Smithville's top five finished with a 19:49 average time and a 1:39 split between them.
Littleton finished well ahead of the field with a time of 19:25.40 for her third conference crown.
Her senior teammate Lily Cutler took runner-up with a time of 20:02.70 while senior Emma Chevalier pulled sixth with a time of 20:37.10.
Senior Riley Kochanowicz gave the Warriors another top 10 finish as her time of 20:49.20 was good for eighth. Junior Avery Bannawarth rounded out the team’s top five, finishing 11th with a time of 21:10.90.
Freshman Anna Redline took 16th and sophomore Genevieve Kochanowicz just missed the top 20 with her 21st-place finish.
The Smithville boys also won the conference title, although the team required some help off the course.
The Warriors finished with 37 points, four points behind Platte County’s 33, but the Pirates team were disqualified for an unspecified coaching error. All individual results stand from the race.
Senior Quinton Wilson crossed the finish line first for the Warriors boys as his time of 17:20.20 earned him fourth place. Sophomore Asa Kellner was right behind him, taking fifth with a time of 17:21.70.
Juniors Regan Dunn and Isaac Edson gave the team two more top 10 finishes. Dunn took eighth with a time of 17:41.10 and Edson was two spots behind him with his time of 17:51.50.
Sophomores Braxton Hays and Colin Miller earned 15th and 16th to round out the team’s top 20 finishes. Hays had a time of 18:54.10 while Miller was a one-tenth of second behind.
Kearney
The Kearney girls took second place in their race with 44 points, five ahead of third-place Platte County.
Sophomore Abby Elam was the only non-senior in the top eight. She placed fourth with a time of 20:18.70. Senior Jillian Vaughn took fifth with a time of 20:22.60 and sophomore Isabella Donze took ninth with a time of 21:07.90.
The Bulldogs had four more runners in the top 20 with the following finishes: freshman Heidi Adams (9th, 21:22.10), freshman Gracie Bomar (14th, 21:50.30), senior Aggie Edwards (18th, 22:19.30), and sophomore Jenna Stedman (19th, 22:32.80).
The Kearney boys team also benefited from the Pirates DQ as the team moved up from third place to second with 65 points.
Senior Isaiah Skidmore took seventh with a time of 17:41.00. The Bulldogs had three more top 20 finishers with senior Reed Beyeler (12th, 18:14.00), sophomore Kyler Chappell (17th, 18:54.70) and junior Cody Adams (11th, 19:09.20)
