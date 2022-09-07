LIBERTY — Smithville’s Liam Adair had a career day in the Tim Nixon Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 3. The sophomore destroyed the course at Capitol Federal Sports Complex as he broke the Warriors’ school record in a time of 15:53 to give him a second-place finish in the silver division.
The previous record was 16:18 as Adair beat the mark by 25 seconds.
“I didn’t think I was going to get the record, the course was so flat and felt fast,” Adair said. “At the first mile, I came in 5 flat and that’s when I knew that I was going to come close to the record.”
Adair rode with the main pack as he picked off runner after runner in the final mile. He was strong and composed with good running posture, which led to easy running. He explained how fresh he felt for the race against some tough competition.
“I had a great season in track and I knew that I was going to go for the record,” Adair said. “My teammates helped me get out in the summer every day.”
For the rest of the boys team, Smithville finished in second place in the silver division with 53 points. Father Tolton Catholic took first place with 50 total points. Following Adair was senior Asa Kellner, who finished in fifth place with a time of 16:37. Quentin Zimmer ended in 14th place, Nolan Pestano finished in 19th and Merik Wilson followed in 20th place.
On the girls side, Naomi Hunter continues to run well for the Warriors. After winning the first race at Staley last week, she finished in sixth place with a time of 19:34. The girls team earned fourth place with 101 points as Fr. Tolton took the team title on the girls side.
Following Hunter was Bailey Cutler, who finished in 19th place. Genevieve Kochanowicz was next in 24th place, Jessica Baker finished in 27th and Lilly Richardson crossed the line in 30th place.
The next meet for the Warriors will be across the state as they compete at Forest Park in St. Louis City on Saturday, Sept. 10. There are still many goals on the table for Smithville cross country as the season has just begun.
“I am excited for state,” Adair said. “I want to podium at state, top 25. I am hoping to get the team to podium at state, too.”
