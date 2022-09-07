LIBERTY — Smithville’s Liam Adair had a career day in the Tim Nixon Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 3. The sophomore destroyed the course at Capitol Federal Sports Complex as he broke the Warriors’ school record in a time of 15:53 to give him a second-place finish in the silver division.

The previous record was 16:18 as Adair beat the mark by 25 seconds.

Sports Writer Liam Keating can be reached at sports@mycouriertribune.com, 389-6643 or @myctsports on Twitter.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.