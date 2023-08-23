LIBERTY — Liberty North cross country is once again full of talent. The Eagles return many runners from last year’s state-qualifying teams on both the boys and girls sides.
Last year was highlighted by the boys team winning the first state championship in school history. The Eagles won the state championship by 12 points with Rock Bridge being the closest finisher to them. Sage Wilde won the individual state championship as he dominated the 5K course in a time of 15:05. Wilde is back for his final season with Liberty North.
He is joined by Collin Kleinhen, Kaden Kleinhen and Sean Forquer, who were all a part of last year’s state title-winning team.
Head coach Dave Chatlos explained two other young runners have stepped up in offseason workouts: sophomore Anesu Nziramasanga and freshman Kevin Lewczyk.
“The kids put in a good offseason. They have high hopes for the year and have worked hard to accomplish those goals,” Chatlos said. “The first few weeks have been the same – a lot of hard work and team building. The kids are getting to know each other and their new roles on the team after graduating a strong group.”
On the girls side, the Eagles return their top finisher from last year’s state championship in Marissa Roberts. The senior runner finished in 35th place last year. Liberty North’s varsity roster will include Caroline Dilts, Riley Oshel, Ally Grow, Caroline Witte and Josie Hilton, who all participated in last year’s state championship.
“The girls return a really strong group, only graduating one from last year's eighth-place state team. They are bringing in a few new faces that may impact them as well,” Chatlos said. “The girls have put in a really strong summer and are looking to capitalize on their experience.”
The Eagles’ season begins with the Tim Nixon Invitational. This meet is hosted by Liberty and will be Saturday, Sept. 2, at the Capitol Federal Sports Complex.
