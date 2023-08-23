Liberty North Cross Country

Liberty North’s Sage Wilde is back for his senior season of running after winning the individual and team state championship last year. 

LIBERTY — Liberty North cross country is once again full of talent. The Eagles return many runners from last year’s state-qualifying teams on both the boys and girls sides.

Last year was highlighted by the boys team winning the first state championship in school history. The Eagles won the state championship by 12 points with Rock Bridge being the closest finisher to them. Sage Wilde won the individual state championship as he dominated the 5K course in a time of 15:05. Wilde is back for his final season with Liberty North.

Liberty North's Marissa Roberts was the top finisher for the Eagles in last year's state championship. 

