ST. LOUIS — Smithville traveled to the eastern side of the state on Saturday, Sept. 9. The Warriors raced in the Forest Park Cross Country Festival in St. Louis. The boys and girls teams left their mark in a hotly contested race with some of the best runners in the region competing.
Boys
The boys team finished in ninth place out of the 11 teams that competed in the green division. Smithville’s Liam Adair had another outstanding showing. He finished in third place overall with a time of 15:34.90. Dylon Nalley — a Marion, Illinois native — was the winner of the race and Isaac Rivera of Lincoln Prep took second place, just edging Adair.
Merik Wilson was the second runner for the Warriors in the race. He took 23rd place in a time of 16:54.90. Quentin Zimmer finished in 58th and Ethan Billau took 68th for Smithville. Trent Hallett crossed the finish line in 74th place to round out the top five. Ayden Janning and William Bailey took 78th and 79th place.
Girls
The Warriors’ Naomi Hunter was the leading runner once again. She has become a force in the state for her consistency in distance running. She was excellent in the Forest Park Cross Country Festival as she took third place overall in a time of 19:52.60 in the gold division.
Hunter helped Smithville take seventh place out of the 15 teams that competed in the gold division. The Warriors were the top team from the western half of the state. Along with Hunter, Lilly Richardson finished in 19th place overall. Danica Ballard took 60th place, Kyra Janning earned 74th and Haylee Schwab took 77th to close out the top five. The final two varsity runners for Smithville were Lilia Zimmer in 79th place and Chloe Easton in 89th place.
The Warriors' next meet will be at Lee’s Summit North on Saturday, Sept. 16.
