SMITHVILLE — In preparation for the upcoming cross country season, coaches from Kearney, Liberty, Liberty North and Smithville high schools filled out a questionnaire about achievements last season and what they look forward to heading into the 2021-22 season. The following is Warriors head coach Alex Moore’s answers.
How many starters did you lose? How many return?
“On the girls side, we graduated out our top 4 runners who are all continuing their running career in college. Returners from last season’s fourth-place state team are: Avery Bannwarth (senior), Anna Redline (sophomore) and Genevieve Kochanowicz (junior),” said Moore. “On the boys side, we lost one senior varsity athlete. Returners are: Asa Kellner (junior), Regan Dunn (senior), Isaac Edson (senior) and Carter Massie (senior).”
Both of Smithville cross country teams walked away from last season’s conference meet with team titles.
Senior Olivia Littleton and the Warriors girls cross country team secured the top conference spot last season as they did in each season in the Suburban Blue. Littleton finished ahead of the field for her third conference crown. Senior teammate Lily Cutler took runner-up while senior Emma Chevalier pulled sixth.
The Smithville boys also won the conference title last season. Senior Quinton Wilson crossed the finish line first for the boys at conference, earning him fourth place. Sophomore Asa Kellner took fifth. Junior Regan Dunn and senior Isaac Edson gave the team two other top-10 conference finishes.
Who are your team’s heavy contributors for this season?
“Girls: Avery Bannwarth (senior) and Naomi Hunter (freshman),” said Moore. “Boys: Asa Kellner (junior), Regan Dunn (senior), Carter Massie (senior) and Isaac Edson (senior).”
Who are newcomers that you feel will make an immediate impact?
“On the girls side, Naomi Hunter (incoming freshman) looks to make an immediate impact by being one of our top two runners. On the boys side, we have a strong incoming freshman class. Two boys to keep an eye on are Liam Adair and Merrick Wilson,” said the coach.
What are your team’s strengths heading into the current season? Weaknesses?
“We had great participation in our summer running program, which has allowed us to hit the ground running,” said Moore.
What are the key matchups to note for the season?
“We hope to compete well against Platte County and Kearney this season,” said Moore.
Is there any additional information you’d like to us to include?
“Our big fundraiser is this Saturday, Aug. 22, Lunartic 5K (learn more at {a href=”http://runsignup.com/Race/MO/Smithville/Lunartic5K” target=”_blank”}runsignup.com/Race/MO/Smithville/Lunartic5K); our home meet will offer a new course for 2021; and the annual Pink Ribbon Run will be Oct. 15th.”
