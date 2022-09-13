LIBERTY — The times keep getting faster for Liberty North’s Sage Wilde. The junior athlete won the Olathe Twilight meet on Saturday, Sept. 10. The special meet took place underneath the lights around the Olathe District Activities Center in Kansas.
The boys race took off at 9 p.m. as wet, cold conditions were felt by all during the race. Wilde led the pack from the beginning as he separated himself at mile two. A fast finish around the Olathe, Kansas track gave Wilde the winning time of 14:45. That finish puts Wilde at the second fastest time in the country for high schoolers. He moved his Missouri record down as well.
Wilde's consistent turnover and quick feet through turns makes him an aerodynamic and economic runner. Along with his work ethic, these attributes make him one of the country’s best.
The rest of the team also performed well. Liberty North won the meet for the second year in a row. They had 104 points while second-place team, Shawnee Mission East High School, finished with 143 points. Jorge Perez finished in 18th place, Grayson Tapp ended in 26th, Asher Curp in 29th and Collin Kleinhen rounded out the team scores with a 39th place.
The girls team took 11th place out of 27 teams that competed at the meet. Marissa Roberts had the top time for the team as she took 33rd place. She hit a blazing time of 19:39 for her 5K race. Shelby Harris was close behind her teammate as she ended in 39th place and a time of 19:46. A pair of sophomores, Natalie Coleman and Kate Schneider, followed back-to-back with a tie for 90th place. Ally Grow was the final runner to score for the Eagles as she grabbed 92nd place.
The fast times will continue next week for the Eagles as they compete in the highly competitive Missouri Southern State Stampede on Saturday, Sept. 17.
