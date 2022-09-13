Liberty North Cross Country

Liberty North's Sage Wilde ranks second in the nation for his fast time in the Olathe Twilight meet. 

 Liam Keating/Courier-Tribune

LIBERTY — The times keep getting faster for Liberty North’s Sage Wilde. The junior athlete won the Olathe Twilight meet on Saturday, Sept. 10. The special meet took place underneath the lights around the Olathe District Activities Center in Kansas.

The boys race took off at 9 p.m. as wet, cold conditions were felt by all during the race. Wilde led the pack from the beginning as he separated himself at mile two. A fast finish around the Olathe, Kansas track gave Wilde the winning time of 14:45. That finish puts Wilde at the second fastest time in the country for high schoolers. He moved his Missouri record down as well.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.