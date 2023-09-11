OLATHE, Kansas — It was utter domination from Liberty’s Peyton Willbanks in the Olathe Twilight cross country meet on Saturday, Sept. 9, in Kansas. The Blue Jays participated in the unique night meet held on the under lights at the Olathe District Activities Center.
Willbanks, a senior, finished with a time of 15:23.90, good enough for 11th place overall. The fast and flat course along with great competition led to incredible times. Willbanks' finishing time netted him the school record for fastest 5K in Liberty High School history. Willbanks’ leading time helped the Blue Jays take second place in the meet with 123 points. They were just seven points off team champion Rock Bridge.
Connor Nicholson was the second runner for Liberty in the meet. He finished with a time of 15:41.70 as he ended in 21st place. Evan McWhorter was close behind in 24th place with a time of 15:48.80. Todd Yeates earned 29th place, Colin McKenna secured 52nd and Patrick Cleary rounded out the group in 60th place.
Girls
The girls team finished in eighth place in the Olathe Twilight meet. They finished with 280 points as Olathe West took the team title with 60 points. Ella Brown was the leading runner for Liberty. She finished in 17th place as the junior crossed the finish line with a time of 18:52.80.
Lilly Hurt secured the second spot for the Blue Jays as she ended in 38th place on the fast course. Charlotte Timba took 42nd and Cambell Grosdidier earned 82nd place. Reagan Phillips took 110th and Addyson Moffitt rounded out the group in 124th.
The Blue Jays’ next meet will be the Gans Creek Invitational hosted by Rock Bridge. This meet is a great precursor for the final meet of the year. It is held on the same course as the state championship. The race will be held on Saturday, Sept. 23.
