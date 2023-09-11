Liberty Cross Country

Liberty's Peyton Willbanks snapped the school record with a time of 15:23.90 in the Olathe Twilight cross country meet on Saturday, Sept. 9. 

 Liam Keating/Courier-Tribune

OLATHE, Kansas — It was utter domination from Liberty’s Peyton Willbanks in the Olathe Twilight cross country meet on Saturday, Sept. 9, in Kansas. The Blue Jays participated in the unique night meet held on the under lights at the Olathe District Activities Center.

Willbanks, a senior, finished with a time of 15:23.90, good enough for 11th place overall. The fast and flat course along with great competition led to incredible times. Willbanks' finishing time netted him the school record for fastest 5K in Liberty High School history. Willbanks’ leading time helped the Blue Jays take second place in the meet with 123 points. They were just seven points off team champion Rock Bridge.

