KEARNEY — A local father and daughter hit a nearly impossible feat for golfers during the Fourth of July holiday by hitting back-to-back holes in one.

The odds of the feat: 17 million to one.

“I got one on hole four and then my dad followed on five,” said Whitney Sand of her and her father’s once-in-a lifetime experience over the holiday at MariMack Golf Complex in Kearney. Sand, who lives in Kearney, and her father, John Rawdon of Holt, along with their family are avid golfers.

“My dad has been in and around and put me in and around golf all my life. He’s been around it all his life too, so I kind of grew up around it. We try to play regularly. (My husband and I) have four kids so MariMack is a good course for us because it’s all par 3s and our kids can kind of putt around and everything while we get out.”

Rawdon told Kansas City TV reporters the best moments of his life are with his family on the golf course.

“It’s a game of respect, of honor, of dignity, of humbleness,” Rawdon told KSHB Channel 41.

While she is an avid golfer and the course is great for those with young families, Sand said her and her father’s beating of the odds was even more amazing to her because it was the first time that she was able to get out to play a round this year.

“It’s a challenge to be able to get out with four kids,” she said with a laugh. “I have not ever gotten a hole in one before. My dad has one other time. The way he compared it was that the other one was not a very tough hole to the hole we were on. … I think having it be with my dad was even cooler than anybody in your foursome playing golf.”

Sand said her immediate reaction to getting a hole in one was one of jubilation.

“I just threw my hands in the air. My husband came over and picked me up and spun me around. I just said, ‘Oh my god, I’ve never done that before!’ I was just kind of blurting things out that I don’t even remember.”

In addition to making a memory with her dad that she will never forget, Sand said the moment was even more exciting because their family was also there to share in the excitement.

“It was my husband, our four kids, my dad and also his wife and my dad’s parents, who are 85 and 86,” she said of having multiple generations together on the course. “I will never forget that. I will never not look back on the story and think that was not the coolest thing ever.”