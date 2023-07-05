LIBERTY — Some of the best disc golfers in the world will descend on Stocksdale Park in Liberty this weekend to compete in the 41st Kansas City Wide Open. The tournament will be held on the Bad Rock Creek Disc Golf Course, which has emerged as one of the best courses in the Kansas City metro area. This is a three-day tournament beginning Friday, July 7.
It is the first time since 2016 that the national tour has stopped in the Kansas City metro area. This year, the tournament is partnered with the Disc Golf Pro Tour as a silver event.
Jerry Patterson, the tournament director, explained how hard he and his fellow volunteers have worked to bring this tournament to life.
“I remember before when we had the national tour. I remember watching the Wide Open and having all of the pro players here and seeing how ecstatic the crowds were and the community would get when this event would happen,” he said. “My biggest goal was to bring that back.”
Last year, Andrew Marwede won the Wide Open by two shots with a three-round total of 25-under par. Marwde, the Alpena, Michigan native, will not be competing in this year’s Wide Open. Matthew Orum, who finished sixth in 2022, will be though. Orum is the 12th ranked golfer in the world.
Three of the top players from the state will also be playing. Andrew Presnell finished the 2022 tournament in 24th place. The Ozark native is currently the highest ranked Missourian as he sits 25th in the world. Chris Clemons from Kansas City is currently ranked 44th and will be participating. Nikko Locastro from St. Louis will make his return to the Wide Open. Locastro is ranked 45th in the world and is coming off of a solid finish at the Preserve Championship in Minnesota last week. He secured 17th place in that tournament.
For Patterson, his eyes will be following the women’s portion of the tournament. Holyn Handley and Kat Mertsch highlight the event as both competitors are ranked inside the top 10.
“That field is real baller, there are a lot of good ladies coming here,” Patterson said. “This is huge to have eyes on Bad Rock and the whole world will be watching.”
The Bad Rock Creek Disc Golf Course has plenty of different and challenging holes. Players are going to have thread the needle through tight lines and clear water hazards on intimidating tee shots. They are also going to have to bomb some drives, especially on Patterson’s favorite hole.
“Hole 16 is an almost 1,000-foot hole. You are throwing through some trees uphill then down a hill back through some trees. It is going to be really tough,” Patterson explained. “You need a lot of precision shots and mental toughness to play this course.”
Tickets for the tournament are available at kcwideopen.com. The tournament will also be broadcast live on the Disc Golf Network and on Central Coast Disc Golf’s YouTube Page at the conclusion of the tournament.
