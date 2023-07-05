LIBERTY — Some of the best disc golfers in the world will descend on Stocksdale Park in Liberty this weekend to compete in the 41st Kansas City Wide Open. The tournament will be held on the Bad Rock Creek Disc Golf Course, which has emerged as one of the best courses in the Kansas City metro area. This is a three-day tournament beginning Friday, July 7.

Andrew Marwede waves to the crowd after winning the Kansas City Wide Open in 2022.

It is the first time since 2016 that the national tour has stopped in the Kansas City metro area. This year, the tournament is partnered with the Disc Golf Pro Tour as a silver event.

Matthew Orum playing in the Kansas City Wide Open in 2022. He returns this year to compete for the title.
Nikko Locastro, one of the top players on the tour, will be competing in the 41st Kansas City Wide Open.
The 18th hole of the Kansas City Wide Open is seen here on Bad Rock Disc Golf Course in Liberty’s Stocksdale Park.

