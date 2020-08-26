LIBERTY — After three straight four-win seasons under Liberty North football head coach Greg Jones, the Eagles finally broke through last year with an undefeated regular season.

As the team looks to replace most of their skill players from last year’s 11-1 squad, the Eagles are not planning on replicating last year’s success. They want to surpass it.

“There’s some pressure, but I think we’re going to handle it very well,” senior defensive back Bradyn Snider said. “We have a very good team right now and we can do it again.”

Liberty North’s secondary looks to be the strength of the defense as Snider will be playing alongside senior Connor Baxley, who earned all-district last season after leading the team in tackles with 106. Senior cornerback Dymond Preaster and Matthew Hutson round out a unit filled with proven players.

“We feel really good about the back end, we just got to go to work on the front end,” Jones said.

The front end is not too far behind as junior Justis Braden looks to add to his already impressive 12 tackles for loss from a year ago, which was second on the team behind outgoing senior Alex Miller. Senior defensive lineman Nick Bogaard will work in tandem with Braden to create a daunting pressure up front.

Most of the new faces will be on the offensive side of the ball.

Zac Willingham-Davis will take the lead running back role after splitting carries with Keshawn Turner during his 1,000-yard season last year. Willingham-Davis already proved he can produce, finishing with 700 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground.

Willingham-Davis said he’s felt some pressure to step up his game after scholarship offers from colleges started to roll in for him, but he knows that other players at skill positions will also step up.

“Even though we lost players, I think we gained some players that have more advantages,” he said.

One spot where he sees that is at the quarterback position, which remains a little more murky after Jake Van Dyne moved on to Missouri State. Senior Joe Kroenke remains in a battle with two other quarterbacks for the starting job.

“It’s still a three-man race,” Jones said. “If we played this Friday, all three of them would probably get the start.”

Willingham-Davis said he thinks Kroenke and the other competitors all give the team another dimension as a dual-threat signal callers.

“That takes a lot of the pressure off for us running backs,” Willingham-Davis said. “Our wide receivers can run the ball as well.”

The wide receivers include seniors Tyler Jenness and Davis Rockers. Jenness was third on the team in receiving yards last year with 472 on 36 catches while hauling six touchdowns, second best on the team. Rockers had 158 yards and three touchdowns on 12 receptions.

The defense already looks ready to continue its elite play, but Willingham-Davis said it will be important for both sides of the ball to step up if the team wants to become district champions after falling one win shy last season.

“When we go against each other in practice its really competitive because we know we won’t see another team until game time,” he said.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced teams to cancel jamborees, so the Eagles only live-game action so far has been intrasquad scrimmages. The team is still actively trying to find an opponent for Friday, Aug. 28 as Jefferson City dropped out for travel reasons related to COVID-19, Jones said.