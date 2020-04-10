LIBERTY — Liberty North girls soccer head coach Steve Person decided to give his team one of the things it lost because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Eagles were set to take team pictures over spring break, but that photo session was canceled as school closures were announced that week in March.

So Person got his players to take their own photos and he took a photo of the soccer field at Liberty North. 

With a lot of time, effort and editing, Person used Photoshop so he could give his team a photo of all the players together at a time when social distancing has kept them apart.

