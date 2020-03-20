3 Eagles receive all-conference honors

LIBERTY — The Greater Kansas City Suburban Conference announced its selections for the Red Division’s all-conference boys basketball teams and three Liberty North Eagles made the list.

Senior guard Jalen Perry was named to the first team. He averaged 13.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals. Perry also hit 56 3-pointers while shooting 34% from 3-point range.

Senior guard Benny Kaplan and sophomore forward Justis Braden earned honorable mentions.

Kaplan averaged 12.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.0 steals. He also made 58 3-pointers with a 38% average.

Braden averaged 7.3 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists. He remained an efficient scorer in the post as he finished the year with a 54% average on 2-point field goals.

Liberty North finished 12-14 with a 5-7 conference record in their first year under new head coach Cy Musser.