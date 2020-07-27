Eagles' Zimmerman commits to Auburn volleyball

LIBERTY — Liberty North junior-to-be Isabel Zimmerman announced her commitment to play volleyball at Auburn University.

Zimmerman played a key role for an Eagles team that turned in a program-best 23-10 record in 2019 as Liberty North earned a share of the Suburban Red Conference championship and reached the district championship game for the second time in school history.

Sooooo excited to announce that I will be furthering my academic and volleyball career at Auburn University!! I want to thank my family, friends, and coaches that have helped me through this process! #wareagle🔷🔶 pic.twitter.com/bqC1nObHLF — Isabel Zimmerman (@bel_zimmerman10) July 26, 2020

The middle hitter earned second team all-conference and all-district honors during her sophomore campaign while also making academic all-state. Zimmerman led the Eagles in aces with 73 and blocked shots with 26. Her 228 kills were second behind senior Taylor Gates’s 328. She was also sixth in digs at 82 and serves received at 82.

Zimmerman heads into this season ranked No. 11 on Prep Dig’s KC Metro Preseason Top 25, along with her teammate junior Addison Beagle, who was ranked No. 7.