KEARNEY — The Bulldogs bounced back for a crucial week-two win over Fort Osage on Friday, Sept. 1. Kearney topped last year’s Class 5 State runner-up 21-14 in a game that featured a strong defensive performance.

2022 state runner-up Fort Osage no match for Kearney

Kearney’s Manny Linthacum scored the final touchdown of the game against Fort Osage on Friday, Sept. 1.

The Bulldogs held the Indians to just 137 total yards of offense. Fort Osage’s only points came in the second half of play as Kearney’s senior-heavy group was quick to the ball and forced long third downs. Fort Osage went just 2-for-14 on third down, something head coach Logan Minnick was proud of.

2022 state runner-up Fort Osage no match for Kearney

Kearney’s Grant Noland continues to play well as the back-up quarterback for the Bulldogs.

Sports Writer Liam Keating can be reached at sports@mycouriertribune.com, 389-6643 or @myctsports on Twitter.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.