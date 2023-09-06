2022 state runner-up Fort Osage no match for Kearney

KEARNEY — The Bulldogs bounced back for a crucial week-two win over Fort Osage on Friday, Sept. 1. Kearney topped last year’s Class 5 State runner-up 21-14 in a game that featured a strong defensive performance.
The Bulldogs held the Indians to just 137 total yards of offense. Fort Osage’s only points came in the second half of play as Kearney’s senior-heavy group was quick to the ball and forced long third downs. Fort Osage went just 2-for-14 on third down, something head coach Logan Minnick was proud of.
“I think we have done a really good job of leveraging the football,” he said. “We call it an accordion defense. We have done a really good job of keeping the speed bottled up in the first two games. If we can keep people from bouncing it and force it to run at us, we are pretty solid in the middle of the field.”
On offense, Kearney has been hit by the injury bug. Senior starting quarterback Casey Rooney did not play against Fort Osage and he will remain out for “another week or two,” according to Minnick.
Grant Noland, the backup quarterback, stepped into his place and played well against Platte County in week one. Noland rushed for 74 yards against Fort Osage and scored a 30-yard touchdown in the first quarter to give Kearney an early 7-0 lead. Later in the first quarter, Kearney doubled their lead as Noland found running back Cameron Emmons for a 58-yard touchdown pass. Kearney’s lead would remain at 14-0 entering halftime.
In the third quarter, Fort Osage went on to score their first touchdown, but Kearney put together a nice response as Manny Linthacum scored from 47 yards out to give Kearney a 21-7 lead.
Later in the game, Noland went down with a collarbone injury in heartbreaking fashion. Minnick explained that he could be out for a while and he is proud of the way he played through the first two games.
Kearney’s third-string quarterback Brad Doll was called into action against Fort Osage. The sophomore was calm under pressure, which was a pleasant surprise Minnick shared. A crucial third down pickup saw Doll drop back to pass and find Bryce Page for the first down to ice the game as Kearney went on to victory.
“He is a kid that even though he didn’t expect to see much action on Fridays this year, he always kept a group of receivers after practice. He is always one of the top guys that watches film each week,” Minnick said. “I was shocked at how cool, calm and collected he was on Friday.”
The Bulldogs will meet Smithville in their next game as they travel down Highway 92 to face their rivals on Friday, Sept. 8.
Last year, Kearney defeated the Warriors for the first time in eight tries. Smithville avenged the regular season loss to Kearney by beating the Bulldogs in the district championship game.
There is one key factor that Minnick explained his team has been working on in the build up to this week’s game.
“The first time we did beat Smithville, we didn’t turn it over at all,” Minnick said. “Taking care of the football and playing mistake free will be key.”
