Editor’s Note: As part of our year-in-review sports coverage for 2022, we are featuring four unsung heroes of the athletic communities in Kearney, Liberty, Liberty North and Smithville high schools. These individuals, some you may know and some you may not, have contributed to our local sports communities in unique ways. This is part three in the four-part series.
LIBERTY — When Ricky Ahumaraeze steps onto the gridiron, he feels at home. It is a place where he feels most comfortable. On Friday nights in the fall, it showed. Ahumaraeze earned awards for his play as a wide receiver and defensive back this year. Ahumaraeze put pen to paper when he signed to play football at Northwestern on Dec. 21.
Northwestern is one of the top universities in America and the pedigree of earning a degree in Evanston, Illinois interested Ahumaraeze from the beginning of his recruiting process.
“Compared to other schools, Northwestern is a highly prestigious school with academics,” he said. “It came down to life after football. Would I be satisfied with a degree from this school versus Northwestern? So, that’s what it came down to.”
The Ahumaraeze family stresses work in the classroom and it’s evident through Ricky’s post-football desires. He is interested in earning an engineering degree with math as his strong suit. His high work level as student was evident all throughout his four years with head coach Chad Frigon.
“Ricky is a great student and academics are stressed in his family,” Frigon said. “Northwestern was very high on him. Northwestern identified him early as a person that would fit in well with their program.”
Last month, Ahumaraeze was named All-District second team for defensive back, All-Conference first team for defensive back and All-Conference second team for wide receiver.
The Blue Jays leaned on his athleticism to play almost every snap this year. Sadly, injuries sidelined him so he wasn’t able to compete in every game, but his presence was still felt throughout the team.
Frigon explained that Ahumaraeze’s kindness and leadership qualities are what the team will miss moving forward. His ability to connect with different players regardless of age made him a valuable resource during a tough year where Liberty finished 4-6.
“His leadership and how positive he is,” Frigon said. “He was able to get the most out of the players around him. There are a lot of people that do everything right, but it is a whole different level of leadership when you are affecting those around you. Ricky definitely did that.”
Looking back on his career, Ahumaraeze explained that the 2021 season was special for many reasons.
The team camaraderie during that season was the strongest it had ever been. He recollected that Liberty’s 48-0 win over Rock Bridge in the playoffs was one of the top games that he had ever played in. Ahumaraeze caught five passes for 65 yards and hauled in a touchdown during the playoff win.
“I was really close with all of the seniors that year and that was the most fun that I have ever had in football,” he said. “We beat Rock Bridge 48-0 and everyone was dancing and having fun, that was awesome.”
Ahumaraeze is this year’s unsung sports hero for his dedication in the classroom and his ability on the field. His experience on the football field is unique as he feels calm throughout the calamity of raucous crowds, crushing tackles and leaping touchdowns.
“I feel that I can show who I am through this sport. The sport brings me peace,” Ahumaraeze shared. “It is calming to play football.”
Ahumaraeze will enroll in Northwestern University this fall after he receives his Liberty High School diploma this spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.