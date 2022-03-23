LIBERTY — The Eagles' athletic program announced Wednesday, March 23, that Andy Lierman will be the new head coach of the varsity football program.
The decision to hire Lierman keeps the job in-house as he has been the defensive coordinator and associate head coach for the Eagles since 2017. Liberty North Athletic Director Lane Green shared how excited he and the rest of the department are to have Lierman lead the program.
“All of North Nation knows Coach Lierman as a respected leader who has played a significant role in the remarkable improvement of the Eagle football program over the past five years, including the school’s first-ever appearance in the state championship game,” Green said.
We have named Coach Andy Lierman our new Head Football Coach. Congrats to @CoachALierman !! #WarEagle pic.twitter.com/K3bgDg4GEE— Liberty North HS (@LNEagleNews) March 23, 2022
Lierman developed the Eagles into one of the best defenses in the state as he helped lead the team to their first Class 6 State Championship game last season. The defensive coordinator helped the Eagles allow less than 20 points per game in their 13 games last season including the playoffs.
The defense shined last year under Lierman’s guidance. He helped sophomore Melvin Laster III win the Class 6 Defensive Player of the Year and Buck Buchanan Award as an edge rusher for the Eagles. Lierman shared on Twitter that he is humbled and excited to begin this new role.
“The opportunity to lead these incredible young men is something I look forward to most,” the coach said. “We will be known for what we do, not what we say. The standard will always be the standard, which we will work to meet each and every day.”
Lierman began his career coaching for the crosstown rival Blue Jays as assistant on offense and defense for Liberty High School from 2004 to 2012. He was then made head coach of Lexington for a single season in 2012 before joining the Kearney coaching staff from 2013 to 2017.
Lierman replaces Greg Jones, who joined the coaching staff at Oregon's college football program in early February.
Thank you! pic.twitter.com/WkxBgWFBaG— Coach Lierman (@CoachALierman) March 23, 2022
“I am thankful for the guidance and mentorship that Coach Jones has given me during my time with him,” Lierman said. “He has molded me into the coach I am today and it is my honor to step in and keep this program moving forward.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.