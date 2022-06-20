KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Five area football players competed in the annual Kansas versus Missouri all-star game. Senior players from each state strapped up in their high school colors for the final time at Turner High School on Thursday, June 16.
The Missouri side defeated their Kansas rivals 32-15 in the BeYoUnion.com Kansas vs. Missouri All-Star Game.
One of the touchdowns for team Missouri came from Kearney’s KJ Smith who had a productive evening. In the third quarter, Smith received a pass in the middle of the field from Park Hill South’s Lucas Oitker who usually plays running back. Smith made the catch from the trick play over the Kansas defender and strolled into the end zone.
“We had that play drawn up all week, worked out perfectly,” Smith said. “I saw the defender fall and then I wasn’t too worried.”
In the first half, Smith earned a couple of handoffs including one off of the right tackle where he took two hits and stayed on his feet. His helmet flew off as he was able to gain yardage without his head gear on.
“I don’t know the last time that happened, been a minute, but it was fun,” Smith said with a smile.
Smith will head to Northwest Missouri State this fall where he will be on the varsity track and field team. This all-star game was his final football game of his career.
“This was my last football game so I figured I would take advantage of these two weeks of practice; I had a great time,” Smith said. “I got to meet up with the Smithville boys that I hate, somehow I am friends with them. I had a great time.”
Smithville’s Mason Crim was another outstanding player for team Missouri. Crim used his strength on the defense line to force tackles for a loss including a force fumble in the fourth quarter.
“It was culmination of the defense the whole game,” Crim said. “A lot of guys stepped up with getting us hyped, I enjoyed it more than some of those games where they feel a little dead in the middle of the season.”
For his efforts in practice and the game, Crim was given the game ball from the team Missouri coaching staff.
“Pretty exciting, a little trophy case for it,” Crim smiled.
Crim’s Smithville teammate, Cody Simoncic, was also a force in the linebacker position. He sported a reflective visor the entire game, something that Smithville head coach Jason Ambroson only lets him use in practice. A story that Simonic told with a large grin on his face.
“I get to wear it during practice and then take it off; I had to show out for the game tonight,” Simoncic laughed.
Crim will head to Truman State this fall while Simoncic will head to Maryville to play football for Northwest. Liberty’s Tyler Lininger joined this group as he represented team Missouri by playing quarterback.
Lininger saw action in the second half with a couple medium range throws. He was also on special teams where he held for extra points and field goals. Lininger will head to Mid-America Nazarene University this fall. He explained why he wanted to join the NAIA school located in Olathe, Kansas.
“The people and the coaching staff at MNU, they really caught my eye. There are awesome people and even better football coaches,” Lininger said. “I feel like I can grow the most there, I am really excited to get there.”
The final area athlete that was represented at the all-star games was AJ Delgado of Liberty North. The linebacker was seen flying around the field forcing tackles and putting his opponents in tough positions.
The recent graduate was tough to see on the field as he decorated his Eagles’ helmet with stickers of the different Missouri high schools, a tradition that is seen yearly at this game.
“Missouri versus Kansas, there is always going to be some trash talking,” Delgado laughed. “It was fun, fun game. Take the dub here and playing with the best of the best in the city was really fun.”
Delgado will continue his college football career at Avila University. These five players represented their schools to the best of their abilities at the all-star game as they prepare to enter into the college ranks of athletics.
Missouri takes the win over Kansas 32-15!Our athletes crushed it, going to be a fun story to write.Stay tuned on @myCTsports pic.twitter.com/J9TixG7MpJ— Liam (@liamkeating7) June 17, 2022
